Launch of Intercare Castle Gate Medical and Dental Centre

We are delighted to announce the opening of the Intercare Castle Gate Medical and Dental Centre on 3 September 2021. This facility is the latest addition to the network of Intercare healthcare facilities and is located in the Castle Gate Lifestyle Centre in the Waterkloof Ridge area, Pretoria. Defined by our promise of "a great health care experience altogether", our network of 24 medical and dental centres and nine hospitals around the country, has irrevocably changed the way more than a million people per year experience healthcare in their daily lives.
This Intercare Medical and Dental Centre encapsulates the ethos of value-based healthcare. It is a contemporary, yet family-friendly space, where customers can walk into one facility and receive multidisciplinary team-based care. The facility boasts state of the art technology and equipment and offers clients a broad spectrum of services. It has six consultation rooms for general practitioners, several procedure rooms and four dental chairs, as well as ancillary services like X-rays and pathology. We are privileged and proud that we have attracted reputable healthcare professionals, four general practitioners and three dentists, all of whom had existing practices in the area, to join Intercare at this new facility.
The general practitioners offer routine medical examinations, chronic care, ECGs, general medical services, lung function screenings, minor surgery, vaccinations, and wellness. In addition to conventional family dentistry, the dental team offers a range of dental services, such as bridges, crowns, dentures, oral hygiene, veneers, and teeth whitening. The general practitioners and dentists offer aesthetic services, including Botox® treatments.
At Intercare, our focus is firmly centred on patient outcomes, the ultimate goal being to maximise value for patients. In essence, it’s about achieving the best outcomes at the lowest cost. Intercare recognises that customer needs are dynamic and that offering a new level of convenience and accessibility to our clients is critical. Building on its existing digital capabilities and offering to clients, Intercare has created an environment for hybrid care, thus combining virtual and in-person experiences across the full continuum of care.
The Medical Inc is headed by Dr Paul Merchant, whilst Dr Carien van den Berg leads the Dental Inc. Marié Schouwstra, formerly Practice Manager at Intercare Woodhill, is appointed as the Practice Manager at the Castle Gate facility. The centre will be open seven days a week, including public holidays, and for even greater convenience, online bookings are available for medical and dental appointments.
Tel: 012 880 6100
Email: az.oc.eracretni@etageltsac