Launch of Intercare Castle Gate Medical and Dental Centre

We are delighted to announce the opening of the Intercare Castle Gate Medical and Dental Centre on 3 September 2021. This facility is the latest addition to the network of Intercare healthcare facilities and is located in the Castle Gate Lifestyle Centre in the Waterkloof Ridge area, Pretoria. Defined by our promise of "a great health care experience altogether", our network of 24 medical and dental centres and nine hospitals around the country, has irrevocably changed the way more than a million people per year experience healthcare in their daily lives.