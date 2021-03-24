Report reveals marketers struggle to execute multi-channel campaigns

The latest Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council report reveals that over half of marketing leaders surveyed worldwide concede they are struggling to effectively execute multi-channel campaigns on both a global and local level.
The new CMO Council study, entitled Scaling the Value of the CMO, uncovers gaps, holes and deficiencies across key functional areas in the office of the CMO. As a result, an overwhelming 86% of senior marketers believe lack of leadership depth and capabilities has resulted in missed revenue, growth and customer acquisition opportunities.
Underscoring the problem, a surprising one third of senior marketers surveyed by the CMO Council in early 2021 admit lack of resources, capabilities and effective leadership in key functional areas “consistently” impair performance of their team; over half concede this is an “intermittent” problem.
A new report from the CMO Council provides insight on how to define, measure and track customer lifetime value for strategic growth and profitability...
2 Mar 2021
A large number of CMOs (43%) admit that it is “very difficult, time consuming and always challenging” to find experienced, proficient and knowledgeable functional leaders and direct reports; a further 40 percent acknowledge that it is “moderately difficult.”
“Most senior marketers say they are challenged by the time it takes to properly recruit and onboard senior functional leaders on their team,” notes Donovan Neale-May, executive director of the CMO Council, which is based in Silicon Valley.
According to Neale-May, more than half of survey respondents say the process takes three to six months and another 15% indicate this can take more than six months. “There’s no doubt the office of the CMO could be quickly and effectively fortified with fractional or interim marketing leaders hired on-demand,” he adds.
Findings from the latest CMO Council survey, reveal an overwhelming 93% of chief marketers say they have had a “very positive, quite good or favorable” experience using interim marketing leaders. Not one reported a “poor” relationship and only five percent stated it was inconsistent.
While respondents say sourcing permanent employee talent is complex and time-consuming, only about a third of chief marketers have retained experienced contractors or part time staff at the director and above level. Despite leadership gaps and holes, a surprising 41% of chief marketers report they have not used contractors, while 25% say they are assessing this option or plan to do so in 2021.
Scaling the Value of the CMO research highlighted the five main benefits of using fractional or interim marketing leaders. This included:
Fast ramp up and time-to-performance
Proven performers and doers
Range of competencies and capabilities
Domain expertise or knowledge
Added value thinking and leadership depth
“Clearly, CMOs are challenged to fill critical leadership roles, particularly when it comes to using digital marketing technology and actionable data to improve go-to-market strategy, customer targeting, conversion, and ongoing engagement,” notes Art Saxby, CEO, co-founder and principal of Chief Outsiders. “It is gratifying to see that over 90 percent of those surveyed said they had realised a very positive or favorable experience using interim marketing leaders in their enterprise.”
Top five areas where chief marketing officers see gaps, holes and deficiencies in their marketing leadership structures:
