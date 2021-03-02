Research Company news South Africa

Kantar names Adeola Tejumola to lead Middle East and Africa business

2 Mar 2021
Issued by: Kantar
Kantar, the world's leading data, insights and consulting company, announced the promotion of Adeola Tejumola to lead the insights division of Kantar in the Middle East and Africa region. Mr Tejumola succeeds Charles Foster who, after more than 35 years with Kantar in the region, has announced his retirement.
Adeola Tejumola
Adeola Tejumola is now managing director of Kantar’s insights division for the Middle East and Africa region. As leader of the insights division for West, East, and Central Africa from 2015, Tejumola grew the business to become a key force in the African Market, achieving high levels of expansion and business development. This success is driven by his renowned client-centricity and by the powerful partnerships he has cultivated with some of the largest clients and organisations around the world.

Tejumola is a huge believer in talent as a key lever of Kantar’s business, and has built a diverse and talented team that drives innovation and excellence throughout the organisation. Tejumola is particularly proud of the Africa Life initiative, a unique programme designed to help clients understand the fast-changing context of the continent, which has a great impact across sectors and nations.

Prior to his work with insights division, Tejumola was a passionate market researcher and leader at both RMS and TNS in Africa and Europe. Tejumola is a graduate of the chief executive programme of Lagos Business School and holds a master’s degree in marketing management from University of Surrey, England.

Commenting on Mr Tejumola’s promotion, Gonzalo Fuentes, EMEA regional president for the insights division at Kantar, said: “The promotion of Adeola to this leadership role is testament to the skill and success he has displayed in Kantar. It exemplifies Kantar’s commitment to supporting our talented people throughout their career. In Adeola, I am confident that our growth ambitions for the Middle East and Africa are in good hands.”

Charles Foster
Kantar celebrates Charles Foster’s career. Foster is one of Kantar’s longest-serving leaders and was instrumental in growing Kantar in the region from a business of around 20 people to well over 1,000 employees spanning Africa and the Middle East. In celebrating Foster’s career Fuentes added: “Charles has played such a key role in building what Kantar is today in the region. This includes creating an A-team around him that is now ready to take the region to the next level. I wish Charles all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Foster added: “In Adeola, I am confident we have a new leader who will drive the business forward, and, as we head into a new era of growth for the region, will be relentless in pursuing Kantar’s promise to ‘understand people and inspire growth’. It has been a true privilege to represent Kantar and I’ve been lucky to have amazing people around me. What a journey I’ve had, and one I hope that will inspire many others starting on their first rung in the business. Truly anything is possible at Kantar.”

Adeola Tejumola assumes his Middle East and Africa responsibilities immediately. Charles Foster will remain with the business until April to support the transition.
Kantar
Kantar is the world's leading evidence-based insights and consulting company. We have a complete, unique and rounded understanding of how people think, feel and act; globally and locally in over 90 markets. By combining the deep expertise of our people, our data resources and benchmarks, our innovative analytics and technology we help our clients understand people and inspire growth.
