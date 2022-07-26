Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DistellMeltwaterNielsenIQACDOCO SAEverlyticTPDCQuickEasy SoftwareAckermansMpact PlasticsThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retailers News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • Copy and Content Coordinator Cape Town
  • Sales Intern Cape town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Shoprite chalks up 9.6% annual sales rise

    26 Jul 2022
    By: Nqobile Dludla
    South Africa's biggest grocer Shoprite Holdings has reported a 9.6% increase in annual sales as cash-strapped shoppers looked for value at its discount stores.
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

    Although inflation and interest rates are rising globally, sapping consumer demand, Shoprite's mainstay South African customers continued to spend, helped by government Covid-19 grants, which had added to household disposable incomes.

    Shoprite, with more than 2,400 stores in 11 African countries, said total sales for the 52 weeks to 3 July rose to approximately R184.1bn from R168bn in the 53 weeks prior, despite the impact of civil unrest last year that destroyed its stores.

    Sales were bolstered mainly by its South African supermarkets business, which achieved sales growth of 10.1%, while sales at its liquor business rose by 44.5% as lockdown restrictions on the sale of alcohol eased, it said in its trading update.

    Internal selling price inflation measured 3.9% for the year, well below South Africa's food inflation rate, although the group's second half inflation measured close to 5% as it accelerated in the fourth quarter, Shoprite said.

    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Woolworths annual sales helped by second-half improvement

    By 2 hours ago

    Outside South Africa, sales rose by 10.4%, while its other businesses such as the OK grocery franchise and drug stores grew sales by 8.5%.

    Rival Woolworths reported a 1.4% rise in annual sales, helped by an improved second half of the year as lockdown restrictions eased, while smaller rival Pick n Pay grew sales by 10.7% in the 18 weeks to 3 July.

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nqobile Dludla

    Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
    Read more: Shoprite, Checkers, Shoprite Group, food retail, grocery retail, Nqobile Dludla



    Related

    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Pick n Pay vows to bear down on prices as sales rise7 minutes ago
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Woolworths annual sales helped by second-half improvement2 hours ago
    A branch South African mobile communications provider Vodacom in Cape Town is shown in this picture taken 10 November 2015. Reuters/Mike Hutchings/File Photo
    Vodacom to move tower ops to separate legal entity21 Jul 2022
    #OrchidsandOnions: Sixty60 Checkers all the boxes
    #OrchidsandOnions: Sixty60 Checkers all the boxes19 Jul 2022
    Bursary students - Nwabisa Nyelenzi, Percival Phakathi, Shanay Petersen and Isabel Theron
    Apply for 2023 Shoprite bursary programme6 Jul 2022
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Covid can't break South Africa's love affair with shopping malls30 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz