Retailers News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Retail franchise PNA expands store footprint

19 Oct 2020
PNA, the specialist retailer of stationery, art and craft materials, educational books and related items, is growing its footprint with two new store openings in Gauteng. PNA at East Rand Retail Park opened its doors on 16 October while the Hyde Park Corner store opening is set for 22 October.

PNA Greenstone. Credit: Supplied

Despite the challenges of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the retailer plans to open eight new stores nationally by the end of 2020, which will bring its South African store count to 95.

Responding to altered behavioural patterns


Herman Botha, group general manager explains that PNA’s business model flexibility has allowed for agility and rapid scaling during these disruptive times. As a franchisor, PNA’s business model enables store owners to tailor their product offering to meet the needs of their immediate communities.

“Our long-term strategic ambition has been to respond to demand. For example, a PNA in a university town may be more focused on the needs of students, while one based in a business district would have more office supplies. This means each franchise can cater to a profitable sector of their community, while still carrying the goods all consumers would expect from the PNA brand," Botha says.

"This model has also allowed us to respond swiftly to the changed behavioural patterns in business and individuals. There has been a resurgence in traditional family game evenings, arts and crafts and reading. On top of that, home offices sprang up around the country. PNA’s culture of encouraging franchise owners to cultivate the agility required to adapt rapidly means they’ve been able to stock up for remote workers’ business needs."

#DoBizZA: Franchising for success in a challenging environment

Despite the devastating economic impacts of Covid-19, the franchising sector could remain a viable business investment for aspiring entrepreneurs...

By Lauren Hartzenberg 2 Sep 2020


Franchisee support


PNA began as a franchise business 28 years ago. According to the company, operating within an established segment in the customer market means there is usually limited risk. Franchisees also have their businesses' interest at heart and are supported by an operational and in-store support team at PNA's franchisor office.

“The PNA business model is tried and tested and works well, so our franchisees feel safe having robust resources at their disposal. We continually adapt operations to simplify communications and processes while boosting efficiency. Importantly, we really care about the people we work with and despite our exponential growth, we remain true to our core of family values,” Botha concludes.
Comment

Read more: franchising, stationery, retail franchise, SA retail, physical retail

Related

Smart African retailers are rising from the ashes. Here's how13 Oct 2020
TFG takes over 382 Jet stores in SA - saving 4,800 jobs28 Sep 2020
The Crazy Store celebrates 400th store opening23 Sep 2020
Game reveals innovative new retail concept in Gauteng17 Sep 2020
5,200 jobs saved as Edcon concludes sale of parts of Edgars17 Sep 2020
Fast-tracking the future of shopping malls8 Sep 2020
#DoBizZA: Franchising for success in a challenging environment2 Sep 2020
Edcon signs agreement to sell parts of Edgars to Retailability25 Aug 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz