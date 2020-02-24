SA specialty retailer WhiskyBrother recognised at global awards

South African speciality whisky retailer, WhiskyBrother, has nabbed the title of the Single Outlet Retailer of the Year at the 2020 Icons of Whisky Awards, held annually by Whisky Magazine in London. The win is described as a first for a South African retailer.

Neil Paterson of WhiskyBrother

World-class service

The local whisky store, which is situated in Hyde Park, Gauteng, will now compete against the country winners of Scotland, America, Ireland, India and Australia for the World Icon title, which recognises establishments, producers and people in the whisky industry from across the globe.The awards are split into six regions, with South Africa competing in the first round in the Rest of the World category, which comprises countries such as England, mainland Europe, Canada, Japan and Taiwan, to name a few.Neil Paterson, co-owner of WhiskyBrother, says they are enormously proud and honoured. “Our goal has always been to provide a world-class service to South African whisky drinkers, and this award recognises our efforts."In the world of whisky, exceptional quality, craft and niche products are the cornerstones of discerning whisky enjoyment. Our retail store aims to offer beyond what is generic and high volume, and to open up a whole new world of whisky appreciation for everyone – whether they are novices or whisky aficionados, we have the expert knowledge and variety to guide them on an exciting whisky journey.”WhiskyBrother opened its doors in 2012 and offers over 600 unique whiskies from around the globe for sale, including special bottlings and exclusive limited releases selected by the WhiskyBrother team, often while on their regular trips to Scotland. The store is reminiscent of a whisky maturation warehouse with touches of copper, oak and casks for an ultimate whisky shopping experience.Since opening the store, WhiskyBrother has expanded to an online shop that delivers dozens of orders each week across South Africa. The company also opened Johannesburg’s first dedicated whisky bar, the WhiskyBrother Bar in Morningside, where there's currently more than 1,300 whiskies available to taste from around the world.The Global Icons of Whisky winners will be announced at a gala dinner to be held in London on 26 March 2020.