  Africa's richest square mile's new addition
    District Media Group started with a single building wrap in the Johannesburg CBD five years ago and, this year, it has launched its first digital site in the heart of the Sandton CBD. The boards set in the heart of Africa's richest square mile are the first of its nationwide roll out. Issued by District Media Group
  Brave Group expands its Motherboard digital team
    Brave Group is excited to announce an increasing investment into digital resources for the Motherboard team. Motherboard is Brave Group's digital communication and transformation business, headed by Musa Kalenga, Brave Group chief future officer. Issued by Brave Group
  #Bookmarks2021: All the finalists
    The IAB Bookmark Awards, an IAB SA initiative, celebrates its 13th year of rewarding excellence in digital and recognising the powerful impact interactive has on the overall marketing mix. Issued by IAB South Africa
Facebook and Reuters launch free online course for journalists

24 Jun 2021
The Facebook Journalism Project has announced their partnership with Reuters to launch a free online training programme for journalists - the Reuters Digital Journalism Course.
Source: www.unsplash.com

The Project works with publishers around the world to strengthen the connection between journalists and the communities they serve. Its training, programs and partnerships work by investing in organisations that fund quality journalism, training newsrooms globally and partnering with publishers and nonprofits to combat misinformation, promote news literacy and improve journalism.

Reuters developed the free online course curriculum after its Digital News Report found more people were using social media to access news. It focuses on digital news gathering, verification and reporting and publishing on social media. It also covers wellness and resilience training while reporting.

According to Facebook, the course is aimed at both seasoned journalists and industry newcomers. Upon completing the course, participants will receive a certificate.

Social Places introduces Facebook Community Management to its tech stack

Leading SA marketing technology agency, Social Places, has introduced a community management portal to complement its existing reputation management software...

Issued by Social Places 3 days ago


Jocelyne Muhut-Remy, strategic media partnerships managers, sub-Saharan Africa, said, “At Facebook, we’re grateful to journalists across Africa who are working hard to keep their communities informed about the issues that matter. The Facebook Journalism Project will assist our region's journalists in developing strong fundamental knowledge as they navigate the rapidly changing digital news landscape.”

This Digital Journalism Course aims to support journalists across English speaking countries in sub-Saharan Africa to build a strong foundation in digital reporting and editing.

Reuters executive editor, Gina Chua, said, “With news media firmly in the digital age, being able to use digital platforms safely and effectively is essential. The Reuters Digital Journalism Course offers best practices from Reuters journalists around the world to provide the foundation for sound journalism, whether you’re a budding journalist or a seasoned one looking for a refresher.”

Journalists in the era of Covid-19: Learning along with their audience

As the pandemic continues to change our lives, the news writers will continue to learn along with our listeners and readers and report on it...

Issued by OFM Radio 5 hours ago


To sign up for the course, you must create an account on the Reuters Digital Journalism course website. The course is also available to journalists from other parts of the world.

Access the course here.
