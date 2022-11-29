Castle Lager unleashes economic potential of South African townships

For the past 127 years, Castle Lager has been the grain and fibre of the versatile South African story. As the country transitioned over the years, so has the brand appropriately evolved with time, as it meandered from the national sporting fields to the hearts and minds of the beautiful people of Mzansi. Castle Lager has always been 'within'.

Castle Lager has always been the brand that has recognised and grown the good within South Africa, whether that be through sport or the brand’s repositioning campaign, #ItsWithin, which launched earlier this year. The #ItsWithin campaign was the start of the Castle Lager journey to get South Africans to recognise this good that exists within all of us – and within our communities is where we find our strength. Castle Lager showcased this through a TVC and partnering with local graffiti artists to bring this to life through wall murals.

Kicking off this November, the brand has launched its second campaign in the #ItsWithin series that celebrates the good that lies within in our communities - our local businesses. The Keep it Within campaign only continues the journey that started over a century ago. With a dynamic focus to empower the South African township businesses, celebrate their resilience and meaningfully boost their efforts, this bold initiative will move our townships from good to better. In practical terms, #KeepItWithin will inject 10% growth of more than 50 Kasi businesses by the end of 2023.

L to R: Mfundo Mbeki, co-founder of Rands Cape Town, Wendy Bedforth, Castle Lager brand director and Lekau Sehoana, founder and group chairman of The Drip Group at the Castle Lager #KeepItWithin small business campaign media launch

“Castle Lager is championing the growth and development of kasi businesses through our Keep It Within campaign” said Wendy Bedforth, Castle Lager brand director. She further explained: “As a brand, we recognise that our townships and Kasi’s have completely transformed – this is where good is happening, it is a place of excellence, where people are choosing to do business in their local neighbourhoods. Forty-four percent (44%) of South Africans are saying that they are spending more in Kasi and 75% saying that they would buy local brands over international fashion brands. Castle wants to provide hope to South Africans by supporting these local businesses because we know that when we focus on building on the good, the good gets even better.”

Castle Lager intends to unleash the full economic potential of the township businesses through various means in this campaign including providing marketing support, business development tools and funding.

From the beginning of November, Castle Lager released its first batch of 500ml cans that casts the marketing spotlight on and profiles 16 Kasi businesses. These 500ml cans will be updated with a new set of 16 businesses every quarter. Castle Lager is inviting South African to join them in support of their favourite 100% homebrewed businesses. Consumers over the age of 18 can nominate their favourite local businesses to stand a chance to win marketing support, skills training or R40,000 in funding, by purchasing a selected Castle Lager pack and dialling *120*1895*unique code# (Entry is 20c per 20 seconds on USSD for all networks).

Castle Lager’s Keep it Within campaign is a tangible and direct intervention to lift township businesses that are already contributing about 6% of South Africa’s GDP and over 2 million jobs in our economy. A case in point is that of Godiragetse Mogajane, who started Delivery Ka Speed – a local food delivery service that has been built on the belief of bringing accessibility to eKasi. Godiragetse started his business without a team of developers or an app in Hammanskraal, Tsakane and Katlehong - all the places without traditional maps. Today, Godiragetse's food delivery business has delivered more than 10,000 meals and counting. Godiragetse Mogajane, is a beautiful example of having a fire within to do good in their community.

