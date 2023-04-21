Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DistellPerfect WordOld Friends Young Talent (OFyt)DUKEGfK South AfricaOnPoint PRBataRocket Creative Design & DisplayCatchwordsSwitch Energy DrinkMpact PlasticsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Packaging News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Nampak CEO Erik Smuts resigns

21 Apr 2023
Africa's largest packaging manufacturer Nampak has announced that its chief executive officer Erik Smuts has resigned with immediate effect. Smuts took up the top job in January 2020, replacing Andre de Ruyter who left to helm Eskom.
Outgoing Nampak CEO Erik Smuts. Source: Nampak
Outgoing Nampak CEO Erik Smuts. Source: Nampak

Nampak said that following a substantial restructuring process, including both the imminent disposal of non-core assets and divestitures from unprofitable operations, "the size and nature of the CEO’s role has changed materially, resulting in the current incumbent having opted to step down."

Interim CEO appointed

The board said it has initiated a process to appoint a new CEO. Until the company makes a permanent appointment, independent non-executive director Phildon Roux has been named interim CEO with immediate effect.

Roux has also been a member of the Nominations and Remuneration and chairman of the Restructuring Committees. Due to Roux’s new executive role, his membership on the Nominations and Remuneration Committee will terminate.

"The board would like to thank Mr Smuts for his loyal service in excess of 25 years to Nampak and especially for leading the company through the Covid-19 pandemic and for laying a strong foundation for delivery of the turnaround initiatives," Nampak said.

"The board welcomes Roux to his new role as interim CEO and is confident that he will leverage his extensive operational and strategic experience in the FMCG sector, as well as his demonstrated skills in organisational turnarounds, to achieve the objectives of the restructuring plan and accumulate value for Nampak’s shareholders whilst ensuring the company’s long-term sustainability."

Tjaart Kruger, an independent non-executive director, has been appointed as a member of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee with effect from 20 April 2023.

NextOptions
Read more: leadership, Nampak, Erik Smuts, packaging manufacturing, Tjaart Kruger

Related

Craig Raath, Executive Director at 21st Century
4 ways HR leaders can remain relevant in 202314 Feb 2023
Source: Supplied
Henkel SA expands into Zimbabwe through new distribution partnership30 Jan 2023
Source:
3 leadership qualities that Elon Musk's replacement as Twitter's CEO will need to have3 Jan 2023
Nestlé names Nicole Roos first female MD for East and Southern Africa
Nestlé names Nicole Roos first female MD for East and Southern Africa19 Oct 2022
LexisNexis CEO, Videsha Proothveerajh
No more space at the table? Make a new table - LexisNexis CEO Videsha Proothveerajh17 Oct 2022
#WomensMonth: Sakina Nosarka talks boundary-pushing leadership and driving a culture of inclusion
#WomensMonth: Sakina Nosarka talks boundary-pushing leadership and driving a culture of inclusion8 Aug 2022
Coca-Cola delays IPO of African bottling unit
Coca-Cola delays IPO of African bottling unit15 Jun 2022
#EcomAfrica: The must-have management shifts for e-commerce success
#EcomAfrica: The must-have management shifts for e-commerce success8 Jun 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz