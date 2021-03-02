We're mastering circularity - beyond the beverage industry!

Traditionally, rPET material focused on applications such as beverage bottles, but by expanding the focus to thermoformed products, such as food punnets, we are extending the environmental benefit by supporting a greater return of this resource into the South African economy. It further contributes to sustainable solutions by creating new job opportunities and ultimately reducing the leakage of these products into the environment.
In addition to fulfilling the requirements as described in various regulations of the European Union, the punnet is manufactured for direct contact with food. It is certified by accredited laboratories and complies with specific and overall migration standards for chilled and fresh produce. The raw material manufacturing process used to produce the rPET also holds a positive and exclusive scientific opinion from industry body, EFSA.
It is marked by the PET identification code one and its optimal design minimises environmental footprint by optimising transport and warehousing configurations.
Mpact is the largest paper and plastics packaging and recycling business in Southern Africa with customers that include packaging converters, fruit producers, FMCG companies and other consumer and industrial packaging companies. Mpact's integrated business model is uniquely focussed on closing the loop in plastic and paper packaging through recycling and beneficiation of recyclables. Mpact has 43 operating sites, 21 of which are manufacturing operations, located in South Africa, Namibia and Mozambique. Sales in South Africa accounted for approximately 87% of Mpact's total revenue for the current period, while the balance was predominantly to customers inthe rest of Africa. Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd, the major subsidiary of the Group is a B-BBEE Level 1 contributor.
