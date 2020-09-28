Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Packaging Company news South Africa

So much more than packaging

28 Sep 2020
Issued by: Mpact Plastics
Our offering starts with exceptional designs and ends with a packaging solution, in record timing!


Our innovation and design centre focuses on the conceptualisation and development of products that drive innovation. Digital sketching and editing that allows for real-time, onscreen industrial designs allows us to meet quick deadlines whilst highlighting design features and benefits.

By converting our digital sketches to 3D models we can offer photo-realistic renders and share product specifications such as stacking configurations, form,
weight and volume validation and accurate pre-investment product visuals to fast track decision making and bringing a new product to life.

In preparing for sampling, our technology allows us to assess the product performance in a real-world situation, such as top load limits, stress concentrations, vacuum pressure resistance and drop test simulations, thereby greatly mitigating risk.

Samples for marketing purposes can be decorated in a variety of options such as sleeving, painted or labelled. Up to 200 product units can be prototyped for line trials by producing temporary moulds using our 3D printing capability, shorting your line trial product delivery timeline to only two weeks!


About Mpact

Mpact is the largest paper and plastics packaging and recycling business in Southern Africa with customers that include packaging converters, fruit producers, FMCG companies and other consumer and industrial packaging companies. Mpact’s integrated business model is uniquely focussed on closing the loop in plastic and paper packaging through recycling and beneficiation of recyclables. Mpact has 43 operating sites, 21 of which are manufacturing operations, located in South Africa, Namibia and Mozambique. Sales in South Africa accounted for approximately 87% of Mpact’s total revenue for the current period, while the balance was predominantly to customers in the rest of Africa. Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd, the major subsidiary of the Group is a B-BBEE Level 1 contributor.

Mpact Plastics │021 505 9840 │ www.mpactplastics.co.zaaz.oc.scitsalptcapm@ofni

Mpact Plastics │021 505 9840 │ www.mpactplastics.co.zaaz.oc.scitsalptcapm@ofni
