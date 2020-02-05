Packaging Company news South Africa

Menu
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
  • Visit BizTakeouts

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Mpact Versapak launches grape punnets, produced from 100% post-consumer recycled PET

Issued by: Mpact Plastics
During the latter part of 2019, Mpact Versapak successfully launched a range of grape punnets, produced from 100% post-consumer waste.
Meeting legislative requirements

In addition to fulfilling the requirements as described in various regulations of the European Union, the punnet is manufactured for direct contact with food.

It is also certified by accredited laboratories and complies with specific and overall migration standards for chilled and fresh produce. It is marked by the PET identification code one.

The raw material manufacturing process used to produce the rPET also holds a positive and exclusive scientific opinion from industry body, EFSA (European Food Safety Authority).

A new application for rPET

Traditionally, rPET material focussed on applications such as beverage bottles, but by expanding the focus to thermoformed products, such as punnets, we are extending the environmental benefit, as it contributes to sustainable solutions and paves the way for other leading brands to follow.

Supporting PET recycling

Mpact Versapak is a Petco member and pays a voluntary levy to Petco, based on domestic PET product sales.

Membership of Petco is an exciting step towards creating new local end-use markets for recycled PET thermoformed products and supporting greater return of this resource into the South African economy, thereby creating new job opportunities and ultimately reducing the leakage of these products into the environment.

For more information regarding the Mpact Versapak product offering, distribution network and service offering, please visit us at www.mpactversapak.co.za

About Mpact

Mpact is the largest paper and plastics packaging and recycling business in Southern Africa with customers that include packaging converters, fruit producers, FMCG companies and other consumer and industrial packaging companies. Mpact’s integrated business model is uniquely focussed on closing the loop in plastic and paper packaging through recycling and beneficiation of recyclables. Mpact has 43 operating sites, 21 of which are manufacturing operations, located in South Africa, Namibia and Mozambique. Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd, the major subsidiary of the Group is a B-BBEE Level one contributor.

Mpact │011 994 5500 │ www.mpact.co.za│ info@mpact.co.za

*rPET: Recycled PET

Mpact Plastics' press office

Mpact Plastics Welcome to Mpact, a leading producer of rigid plastic packaging and cling film in southern Africa. At Mpact, we are passionate about our products, the people we connect with, and preserving our natural resources.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Petco, Mpact Versapak

Related

RCS acquires Edcon's in-store debtors' book
Mpact Versapak launches grape punnets, produced from 100% post-consumer recycled PET

Issued by Mpact Plastics

Alcohol industry places its own restrictions on its advertising
Online home decor store Block Basics launches

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.