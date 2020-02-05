Mpact Versapak launches grape punnets, produced from 100% post-consumer recycled PET

During the latter part of 2019, Mpact Versapak successfully launched a range of grape punnets, produced from 100% post-consumer waste.

*rPET: Recycled PET

In addition to fulfilling the requirements as described in various regulations of the European Union, the punnet is manufactured for direct contact with food.It is also certified by accredited laboratories and complies with specific and overall migration standards for chilled and fresh produce. It is marked by the PET identification code one.The raw material manufacturing process used to produce the rPET also holds a positive and exclusive scientific opinion from industry body, EFSA (European Food Safety Authority).Traditionally, rPET material focussed on applications such as beverage bottles, but by expanding the focus to thermoformed products, such as punnets, we are extending the environmental benefit, as it contributes to sustainable solutions and paves the way for other leading brands to follow.Mpact Versapak is a Petco member and pays a voluntary levy to Petco, based on domestic PET product sales.Membership of Petco is an exciting step towards creating new local end-use markets for recycled PET thermoformed products and supporting greater return of this resource into the South African economy, thereby creating new job opportunities and ultimately reducing the leakage of these products into the environment.For more information regarding the Mpact Versapak product offering, distribution network and service offering, please visit us atMpact is the largest paper and plastics packaging and recycling business in Southern Africa with customers that include packaging converters, fruit producers, FMCG companies and other consumer and industrial packaging companies. Mpact’s integrated business model is uniquely focussed on closing the loop in plastic and paper packaging through recycling and beneficiation of recyclables. Mpact has 43 operating sites, 21 of which are manufacturing operations, located in South Africa, Namibia and Mozambique. Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd, the major subsidiary of the Group is a B-BBEE Level one contributor.