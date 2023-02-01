Are 'better-for-you' options helping to beat SA's breakfast cereals market crunch?

Within the global and local breakfast cereals markets, demand for 'better-for-you' breakfast cereal products, with reduced amounts of 'unhealthy' ingredients, is rapidly rising amongst health-conscious consumers. Amidst a greater focus on nutritional value and quality, there is also an expectation among consumers to not compromise on taste. Local players are leveraging this demand by introducing innovative health-focused products to beat the ongoing unhealthy breakfast cereal stigma, as well as the threat of imminent labelling regulations.

Insight Survey’s latest South African Breakfast Cereals Industry Landscape Report 2022, carefully uncovers the global and local breakfast cereals market, based on the latest intelligence and research. It describes the latest global and local market trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African breakfast cereals industry environment and its future.

In 2022, the global breakfast cereals market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately $64.2bn. Furthermore, the global breakfast cereals market is forecast to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%, to reach approximately US$91.3 billion by 2027, as illustrated in the graph below.

Source: Statista . Graphics by Insight Survey

In terms of the local market, one of the key factors driving growth is the ongoing high levels of cereal production in South Africa, which ensure adequate stock and acceptable prices. This includes maize and wheat, which are crucial ingredients in some of the nation’s most popular breakfast cereals, such as ProNutro Original, and Weet-Bix Original, amongst others.

Globally, the demand for healthier breakfast cereal options has resulted in the launch of a variety of new healthy breakfast cereal products, with wide-ranging health benefits, including being high-protein, high-fibre, vegan, gluten-free, low sugar, plant-based, and GMO-free.

Notable global healthy breakfast cereal product launches over the past year have included Brave Super Hoops, a new line of high-protein products, as well as Eleet, which is a line of high-protein and fibre, vegan, and gluten-free cereal, both of which were launched in the United Kingdom. Other products included the functional muesli product, Guud Fuel, as well as Ready, Set, Food! Organic Baby Oatmeal, which is designed as an organic early allergen introduction product.

This trend has made its way to the South African market, with a recent academic study indicating that the nutritional profile of breakfast cereal products has become significantly more important when compared to factors, such as taste, to consumers. Additionally, leading brands are continuing to advertise the inclusion of vitamins, minerals, iron, multigrain, fibre, and even probiotics in its products to appeal to more health-conscious consumers.

Players attempting to capitalise on this ‘better-for-you’ trend include Futurelife, which recently launched a new wholewheat porridge, Futurelife Smart Food Wheat, which contains 50% less sugar than competing brands. The brand also launched a new breakfast cereal range for kids, which claims to support growing bodies with essential vitamins and nutrients and contain 40% less sugar.

Furthermore, Truda Foods introduced its new MyLife + Super Cereal to its MyLife wholegrain range, which contains 13% protein, is low in sugar, and is formulated using the World Food Programme guidelines. Additionally, this new breakfast cereal is high in dietary fibre and energy and contains added vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A and D.

This trend has even extended into the cereal bars segment, with the launch of a new range of nutritious cereal bars by a major local brand, Jungle. This range is positioned as a healthy on-the-go snacking option for local consumers, that are relatively low in sugar compared to competing brands, and contain real fruit and nuts, as well as being made up of more than 30% oats.

Finally, proving that not only is local ‘lekker’, but also healthier, locally-grown cereal crop, sorghum, also hailed as a superfood, has been cited by experts as having big potential in terms of new breakfast cereals products. This is particularly in terms of sorghum malt, which can be used to produce malted sorghum breakfast cereal and Ready-To-Eat snacks.

