Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

BataSwitch Energy DrinkStellenbosch University Language CentreMpact PlasticsEntravision in AfricaBizcommunity.comMediamarkMegaVision MediaKLAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


2023 SA Olive Award winners announced

11 Sep 2023
The 2023 SA Olive Awards took place at the Grande Roche Hotel in Paarl on 8 September 2023. All Extra Virgin Olive Oils (EVOOs) that entered - 82 entries from 32 producers - have been thoroughly judged by a panel of local and international judges.
Image by from
Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

Winners were selected in Delicate, Medium and Intense style categories and the winners are as follows:

Gold Awards

PRODUCEREVOOSTYLE
Anysbos Olywe CCAnysbos Olywe Extra Virgin Olive Oil DelicateDelicate
De Rustica Estate (Pty) LtdDe Rustica Estate Collection ArbequinaDelicate
KleinbergskloofKleinbergskloof Family Reserve EVOODelicate
Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) LtdXXV DelicateDelicate
Babylonstoren Pty LtdBabylonstoren Blend EVOO 2023Medium
Babylonstoren Pty LtdBabylonstoren Coratina EVOO 2023Medium
De Rustica Estate (Pty) LtdDe Rustica Estate Collection FrantoioMedium
De Rustica Estate (Pty) LtdDe Rustica Estate MediumMedium
Lions Creek Olive EstateLions Creek Picual Extra Virgin Olive OilMedium
Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) LtdXXV MediumMedium
Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) LtdFavolosaMedium
Morgenster EstateDon Carlo Extra Virgin Olive OilMedium
Morgenster EstateMorgenster Extra Virgin Olive OilMedium
Prince Albert OlivesPrince Albert OlivesMedium
Rio Largo Olive EstateRio LargoMedium
Rockhaven FarmRockhaven Farm EVOOMedium
Willow Creek ProductsEstate BlendMedium
De Rustica Estate (Pty) LtdDe Rustica Estate IntenseIntense
De Rustica Estate (Pty) LtdDe Rustica Estate Collection CoratinaIntense
Het Vlock CasteelHet Vlock Casteel CoratinaIntense
Lions Creek Olive EstateLions Creek Karoo Blend Extra Virgin Olive OilIntense
Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) LtdXXV IntenseIntense
Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) LtdXXV Intense BlendIntense
Oudewerfskloof Olive FarmPicualIntense
Terre PaisibleTerre Paisible Extra Virgin Olive Oil AromatiqueIntense
Wereldsgeluk Olive EstateAndante IntensoIntense

Silver Awards

PRODUCEREVOOSTYLE
Darling OlivesDarling Olives Estate Blend (Fynbossie)Delicate
Oakhurst OlivesOakhurst Olives DelicateDelicate
Olive BoutiqueOlive Boutique FrantoioDelicate
Olyfberg VrugteOlyfberg Extra Virgin Olive OilDelicate
Terre PaisibleTerre Paisible Extra Virgin Olive Oil DélicateDelicate
TokaraTokara Mission Extra Virgin Olive OilDelicate
Wereldsgeluk Olive EstateAndante DelicateDelicate
Willow Creek ProductsNuy Valley Extra Virgin Olive OilDelicate
Anysbos Olywe CCAnysbos Olywe Extra Virgin Olive Oil MediumMedium
Babylonstoren Pty LtdBabylonstoren Frantoio EVOO 2023Medium
Darling OlivesDarling Olives EVOOMedium
Die Klip HuisDie Klip Huis Premium ReserveMedium
Die Klip HuisDie Klip Huis MediumMedium
Duikersdrift Winelands Country EscapeDuikersdrift Frantoio & Coratina BlendMedium
Duikersdrift Winelands Country EscapeDuikersdrift Frantoio Single VarietalMedium
Het Vlock CasteelHet Vlock Casteel FrantoioMedium
Het Vlock CasteelHet Vlock Casteel FavolosaMedium
Kamerkloof Studtis Olywe BaviaanskloofKamerkloof Extra Virgin Olive OilMedium
KleinbergskloofKleinbergskloof Estate Blend EVOOMedium
KleinbergskloofKleinbergskloof Director's Blend EVOOMedium
Lapithos Olive GrowersLapithos Olive Growers Family ReserveMedium
Lions Creek Olive EstateLions Creek Don Carlo Extra Virgin Olive OilMedium
Lions Creek Olive EstateLions Creek Favolosa Extra Virgin Olive OilMedium
Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) LtdPremium MediumMedium
Olive BoutiqueOlive Boutique Coratina FrantoioMedium
Oudewerfskloof Olive FarmFrantoioMedium
Oudewerfskloof Olive FarmOlifantsbosMedium
Rio Largo Olive EstateRio Largo GoldMedium
The Greenleaf Olive CompanyForage & Feast Extra Virgin Olive OilMedium
The Greenleaf Olive CompanyGreenleaf Extra Virgin Olive OilMedium
TokaraPick 'n Pay Crafted CollectionMedium
TokaraTokara Premium Extra Virgin Olive OilMedium
TokaraTokara Frantoio Extra Virgin Olive oilMedium
Wereldsgeluk Olive EstateAndante MezzoMedium
Zoetigheyd FarmsZoetigheyd FrantoioMedium
Oudewerfskloof Olive FarmFavolosaIntense
Oudewerfskloof Olive FarmOuwerfskloofIntense
Rio Largo Olive EstateRio Largo PremiumIntense

Bronze Awards

PRODUCEREVOOSTYLE
Cederberg OlivesCederberg OlivesDelicate
Lions Creek Olive EstateLions Creek Frantoio Extra Virgin Olive OilDelicate
Morgenster EstateDelicate - Extra Virgin Olive OilDelicate
Mount CederMount Ceder EVOODelicate
Olyfberg VrugteOlyfberg Extra Virgin Olive OilDelicate
Denneboom VineyardsDenneboomMedium
Kleine HaaskraalKleine Haaskraal Extra Virgin Olive OilMedium
Morgenster EstateWoolworths Extra Virgin Olive OilMedium
Oakhurst OlivesOakhurst Olives Special ReserveMedium
Terre PaisibleTerre Paisible Extra Virgin Olive Oil ModéréeMedium
TokaraTokara Multi-Varietal Extra Virgin Olive OilMedium
Oakhurst OlivesOakhurst Olives IntenseIntense
The Greenleaf Olive CompanySaint Sebastian Bay Extra Virgin Olive OilIntense
Willow Creek ProductsDirectors' ReserveIntense

Richard Allen, chairman of the SA Olive Industry says, “Once again, we congratulate all our winners. This year has been particularly challenging for our producers due to a poor harvest that saw considerably lower yields – and, by the way, this was experienced by all olive growing countries around the world this year. Added to this, there were other daily challenges such as loadshedding, so it’s even more commendable that our local Extra Virgin Olive Oil producers continue to deliver such amazing quality – the kind of quality that earns them the highest international accolades, here and around the world.

Despite the challenges, we received a total of 82 entries from 32 producers. SA Olive is both proud and delighted to represent our South African producers and to showcase their top-quality, locally produced EVOOs. We would also like to give our heartfelt thanks to all participants, judges, organisers and, of course, our two sponsors – Moi-Tem and Pieralisi.”

NextOptions

Related

Meet the 2023 SA Olive Awards judges
Meet the 2023 SA Olive Awards judges23 Aug 2023
Source: Supplied
Country's top-rated olive oils announced at SA Olive Awards 20229 Sep 2022
#JunkStatus: Business needs charity as much as charity needs business
#JunkStatus: Business needs charity as much as charity needs business31 May 2017

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz