2023 SA Olive Award winners announced

The 2023 SA Olive Awards took place at the Grande Roche Hotel in Paarl on 8 September 2023. All Extra Virgin Olive Oils (EVOOs) that entered - 82 entries from 32 producers - have been thoroughly judged by a panel of local and international judges.

Winners were selected in Delicate, Medium and Intense style categories and the winners are as follows:

Gold Awards

PRODUCER EVOO STYLE Anysbos Olywe CC Anysbos Olywe Extra Virgin Olive Oil Delicate Delicate De Rustica Estate (Pty) Ltd De Rustica Estate Collection Arbequina Delicate Kleinbergskloof Kleinbergskloof Family Reserve EVOO Delicate Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd XXV Delicate Delicate Babylonstoren Pty Ltd Babylonstoren Blend EVOO 2023 Medium Babylonstoren Pty Ltd Babylonstoren Coratina EVOO 2023 Medium De Rustica Estate (Pty) Ltd De Rustica Estate Collection Frantoio Medium De Rustica Estate (Pty) Ltd De Rustica Estate Medium Medium Lions Creek Olive Estate Lions Creek Picual Extra Virgin Olive Oil Medium Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd XXV Medium Medium Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd Favolosa Medium Morgenster Estate Don Carlo Extra Virgin Olive Oil Medium Morgenster Estate Morgenster Extra Virgin Olive Oil Medium Prince Albert Olives Prince Albert Olives Medium Rio Largo Olive Estate Rio Largo Medium Rockhaven Farm Rockhaven Farm EVOO Medium Willow Creek Products Estate Blend Medium De Rustica Estate (Pty) Ltd De Rustica Estate Intense Intense De Rustica Estate (Pty) Ltd De Rustica Estate Collection Coratina Intense Het Vlock Casteel Het Vlock Casteel Coratina Intense Lions Creek Olive Estate Lions Creek Karoo Blend Extra Virgin Olive Oil Intense Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd XXV Intense Intense Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd XXV Intense Blend Intense Oudewerfskloof Olive Farm Picual Intense Terre Paisible Terre Paisible Extra Virgin Olive Oil Aromatique Intense Wereldsgeluk Olive Estate Andante Intenso Intense

Silver Awards

PRODUCER EVOO STYLE Darling Olives Darling Olives Estate Blend (Fynbossie) Delicate Oakhurst Olives Oakhurst Olives Delicate Delicate Olive Boutique Olive Boutique Frantoio Delicate Olyfberg Vrugte Olyfberg Extra Virgin Olive Oil Delicate Terre Paisible Terre Paisible Extra Virgin Olive Oil Délicate Delicate Tokara Tokara Mission Extra Virgin Olive Oil Delicate Wereldsgeluk Olive Estate Andante Delicate Delicate Willow Creek Products Nuy Valley Extra Virgin Olive Oil Delicate Anysbos Olywe CC Anysbos Olywe Extra Virgin Olive Oil Medium Medium Babylonstoren Pty Ltd Babylonstoren Frantoio EVOO 2023 Medium Darling Olives Darling Olives EVOO Medium Die Klip Huis Die Klip Huis Premium Reserve Medium Die Klip Huis Die Klip Huis Medium Medium Duikersdrift Winelands Country Escape Duikersdrift Frantoio & Coratina Blend Medium Duikersdrift Winelands Country Escape Duikersdrift Frantoio Single Varietal Medium Het Vlock Casteel Het Vlock Casteel Frantoio Medium Het Vlock Casteel Het Vlock Casteel Favolosa Medium Kamerkloof Studtis Olywe Baviaanskloof Kamerkloof Extra Virgin Olive Oil Medium Kleinbergskloof Kleinbergskloof Estate Blend EVOO Medium Kleinbergskloof Kleinbergskloof Director's Blend EVOO Medium Lapithos Olive Growers Lapithos Olive Growers Family Reserve Medium Lions Creek Olive Estate Lions Creek Don Carlo Extra Virgin Olive Oil Medium Lions Creek Olive Estate Lions Creek Favolosa Extra Virgin Olive Oil Medium Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd Premium Medium Medium Olive Boutique Olive Boutique Coratina Frantoio Medium Oudewerfskloof Olive Farm Frantoio Medium Oudewerfskloof Olive Farm Olifantsbos Medium Rio Largo Olive Estate Rio Largo Gold Medium The Greenleaf Olive Company Forage & Feast Extra Virgin Olive Oil Medium The Greenleaf Olive Company Greenleaf Extra Virgin Olive Oil Medium Tokara Pick 'n Pay Crafted Collection Medium Tokara Tokara Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil Medium Tokara Tokara Frantoio Extra Virgin Olive oil Medium Wereldsgeluk Olive Estate Andante Mezzo Medium Zoetigheyd Farms Zoetigheyd Frantoio Medium Oudewerfskloof Olive Farm Favolosa Intense Oudewerfskloof Olive Farm Ouwerfskloof Intense Rio Largo Olive Estate Rio Largo Premium Intense

Bronze Awards

PRODUCER EVOO STYLE Cederberg Olives Cederberg Olives Delicate Lions Creek Olive Estate Lions Creek Frantoio Extra Virgin Olive Oil Delicate Morgenster Estate Delicate - Extra Virgin Olive Oil Delicate Mount Ceder Mount Ceder EVOO Delicate Olyfberg Vrugte Olyfberg Extra Virgin Olive Oil Delicate Denneboom Vineyards Denneboom Medium Kleine Haaskraal Kleine Haaskraal Extra Virgin Olive Oil Medium Morgenster Estate Woolworths Extra Virgin Olive Oil Medium Oakhurst Olives Oakhurst Olives Special Reserve Medium Terre Paisible Terre Paisible Extra Virgin Olive Oil Modérée Medium Tokara Tokara Multi-Varietal Extra Virgin Olive Oil Medium Oakhurst Olives Oakhurst Olives Intense Intense The Greenleaf Olive Company Saint Sebastian Bay Extra Virgin Olive Oil Intense Willow Creek Products Directors' Reserve Intense

Richard Allen, chairman of the SA Olive Industry says, “Once again, we congratulate all our winners. This year has been particularly challenging for our producers due to a poor harvest that saw considerably lower yields – and, by the way, this was experienced by all olive growing countries around the world this year. Added to this, there were other daily challenges such as loadshedding, so it’s even more commendable that our local Extra Virgin Olive Oil producers continue to deliver such amazing quality – the kind of quality that earns them the highest international accolades, here and around the world.

Despite the challenges, we received a total of 82 entries from 32 producers. SA Olive is both proud and delighted to represent our South African producers and to showcase their top-quality, locally produced EVOOs. We would also like to give our heartfelt thanks to all participants, judges, organisers and, of course, our two sponsors – Moi-Tem and Pieralisi.”