2023 SA Olive Award winners announced

Winners were selected in Delicate, Medium and Intense style categories and the winners are as follows:
|PRODUCER
|EVOO
|STYLE
|Anysbos Olywe CC
|Anysbos Olywe Extra Virgin Olive Oil Delicate
|Delicate
|De Rustica Estate (Pty) Ltd
|De Rustica Estate Collection Arbequina
|Delicate
|Kleinbergskloof
|Kleinbergskloof Family Reserve EVOO
|Delicate
|Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd
|XXV Delicate
|Delicate
|Babylonstoren Pty Ltd
|Babylonstoren Blend EVOO 2023
|Medium
|Babylonstoren Pty Ltd
|Babylonstoren Coratina EVOO 2023
|Medium
|De Rustica Estate (Pty) Ltd
|De Rustica Estate Collection Frantoio
|Medium
|De Rustica Estate (Pty) Ltd
|De Rustica Estate Medium
|Medium
|Lions Creek Olive Estate
|Lions Creek Picual Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Medium
|Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd
|XXV Medium
|Medium
|Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd
|Favolosa
|Medium
|Morgenster Estate
|Don Carlo Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Medium
|Morgenster Estate
|Morgenster Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Medium
|Prince Albert Olives
|Prince Albert Olives
|Medium
|Rio Largo Olive Estate
|Rio Largo
|Medium
|Rockhaven Farm
|Rockhaven Farm EVOO
|Medium
|Willow Creek Products
|Estate Blend
|Medium
|De Rustica Estate (Pty) Ltd
|De Rustica Estate Intense
|Intense
|De Rustica Estate (Pty) Ltd
|De Rustica Estate Collection Coratina
|Intense
|Het Vlock Casteel
|Het Vlock Casteel Coratina
|Intense
|Lions Creek Olive Estate
|Lions Creek Karoo Blend Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Intense
|Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd
|XXV Intense
|Intense
|Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd
|XXV Intense Blend
|Intense
|Oudewerfskloof Olive Farm
|Picual
|Intense
|Terre Paisible
|Terre Paisible Extra Virgin Olive Oil Aromatique
|Intense
|Wereldsgeluk Olive Estate
|Andante Intenso
|Intense
|PRODUCER
|EVOO
|STYLE
|Darling Olives
|Darling Olives Estate Blend (Fynbossie)
|Delicate
|Oakhurst Olives
|Oakhurst Olives Delicate
|Delicate
|Olive Boutique
|Olive Boutique Frantoio
|Delicate
|Olyfberg Vrugte
|Olyfberg Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Delicate
|Terre Paisible
|Terre Paisible Extra Virgin Olive Oil Délicate
|Delicate
|Tokara
|Tokara Mission Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Delicate
|Wereldsgeluk Olive Estate
|Andante Delicate
|Delicate
|Willow Creek Products
|Nuy Valley Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Delicate
|Anysbos Olywe CC
|Anysbos Olywe Extra Virgin Olive Oil Medium
|Medium
|Babylonstoren Pty Ltd
|Babylonstoren Frantoio EVOO 2023
|Medium
|Darling Olives
|Darling Olives EVOO
|Medium
|Die Klip Huis
|Die Klip Huis Premium Reserve
|Medium
|Die Klip Huis
|Die Klip Huis Medium
|Medium
|Duikersdrift Winelands Country Escape
|Duikersdrift Frantoio & Coratina Blend
|Medium
|Duikersdrift Winelands Country Escape
|Duikersdrift Frantoio Single Varietal
|Medium
|Het Vlock Casteel
|Het Vlock Casteel Frantoio
|Medium
|Het Vlock Casteel
|Het Vlock Casteel Favolosa
|Medium
|Kamerkloof Studtis Olywe Baviaanskloof
|Kamerkloof Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Medium
|Kleinbergskloof
|Kleinbergskloof Estate Blend EVOO
|Medium
|Kleinbergskloof
|Kleinbergskloof Director's Blend EVOO
|Medium
|Lapithos Olive Growers
|Lapithos Olive Growers Family Reserve
|Medium
|Lions Creek Olive Estate
|Lions Creek Don Carlo Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Medium
|Lions Creek Olive Estate
|Lions Creek Favolosa Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Medium
|Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd
|Premium Medium
|Medium
|Olive Boutique
|Olive Boutique Coratina Frantoio
|Medium
|Oudewerfskloof Olive Farm
|Frantoio
|Medium
|Oudewerfskloof Olive Farm
|Olifantsbos
|Medium
|Rio Largo Olive Estate
|Rio Largo Gold
|Medium
|The Greenleaf Olive Company
|Forage & Feast Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Medium
|The Greenleaf Olive Company
|Greenleaf Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Medium
|Tokara
|Pick 'n Pay Crafted Collection
|Medium
|Tokara
|Tokara Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Medium
|Tokara
|Tokara Frantoio Extra Virgin Olive oil
|Medium
|Wereldsgeluk Olive Estate
|Andante Mezzo
|Medium
|Zoetigheyd Farms
|Zoetigheyd Frantoio
|Medium
|Oudewerfskloof Olive Farm
|Favolosa
|Intense
|Oudewerfskloof Olive Farm
|Ouwerfskloof
|Intense
|Rio Largo Olive Estate
|Rio Largo Premium
|Intense
|PRODUCER
|EVOO
|STYLE
|Cederberg Olives
|Cederberg Olives
|Delicate
|Lions Creek Olive Estate
|Lions Creek Frantoio Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Delicate
|Morgenster Estate
|Delicate - Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Delicate
|Mount Ceder
|Mount Ceder EVOO
|Delicate
|Olyfberg Vrugte
|Olyfberg Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Delicate
|Denneboom Vineyards
|Denneboom
|Medium
|Kleine Haaskraal
|Kleine Haaskraal Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Medium
|Morgenster Estate
|Woolworths Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Medium
|Oakhurst Olives
|Oakhurst Olives Special Reserve
|Medium
|Terre Paisible
|Terre Paisible Extra Virgin Olive Oil Modérée
|Medium
|Tokara
|Tokara Multi-Varietal Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Medium
|Oakhurst Olives
|Oakhurst Olives Intense
|Intense
|The Greenleaf Olive Company
|Saint Sebastian Bay Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Intense
|Willow Creek Products
|Directors' Reserve
|Intense
Richard Allen, chairman of the SA Olive Industry says, “Once again, we congratulate all our winners. This year has been particularly challenging for our producers due to a poor harvest that saw considerably lower yields – and, by the way, this was experienced by all olive growing countries around the world this year. Added to this, there were other daily challenges such as loadshedding, so it’s even more commendable that our local Extra Virgin Olive Oil producers continue to deliver such amazing quality – the kind of quality that earns them the highest international accolades, here and around the world.
Despite the challenges, we received a total of 82 entries from 32 producers. SA Olive is both proud and delighted to represent our South African producers and to showcase their top-quality, locally produced EVOOs. We would also like to give our heartfelt thanks to all participants, judges, organisers and, of course, our two sponsors – Moi-Tem and Pieralisi.”