Bernini celebrates Women's Month with a Glowcation in your city

This women's month, Bernini, the only real sparkling spritzer made from wine, is celebrating women having the audacity to live a little, by unlocking Glowcations in your city. Instead of waiting for months to save up for an extravagant international trip, Bernini is urging women to prioritise everyday celebrations and fun in today's fast-paced world. Without going far or straining finances, why not indulge your senses or unwind by uncovering hidden local gems in your city while discovering yourself?

“The campaign aims to inspire women to break free from their daily routines and live a boundless life by exploring their city’s treasures. By stepping away from the ordinary and embracing an unrestrained spirit of spontaneity, we are acknowledging the unbound potential of women to live a little!” says Paigon Prince, marketing manager from Bernini.

Women’s Month is the perfect time to give women room to be audacious with their choices. With a chance to enjoy a short escape just a few kilometers from home, Bernini is offering 10 ‘Glowcations in your City’ valued at R20,000 each. To participate, all you need to do is to purchase a six-pack of any Bernini, scan the QR Code and you could unlock a moment to ‘Live a Little’. “We aim to offer our Glowgetters a glimpse of an ideal Glowcation experience, solidify the Bernini Glowcation mindset, and redefine vacation, relaxation, and exploration through the lens of Bernini,” added Prince.

Our Brand with purpose is more than just being consumed responsibly, it’s also about taking time to embark on new adventures that will create lasting memories and shift your perspective and is why Bernini wants to give women a chance to create everyday celebrations. “We encourage women to raise a toast to themselves, whether it's treating themselves to a spa day or enjoying a meal at a new restaurant – at Bernini, we cherish these moments," Prince concludes.

Bernini is a real sparkling spritzer made from wine for women with the audacity to live a little.

Bernini supports responsible drinking and encourages all South Africans to consume alcohol responsibly. Alcohol not for persons under 18 years.

About Bernini – real sparkling spritzer made from wine

Bernini is a range of real sparkling spritzers made from wine. This sparkling grape wine-based spritzer is for women who have the audacity to live a little, perfectly served ice cold from the bottle, or in a feminine bubbly flute glass for any occasion with the squad. From sunset drinks, summer picnics, brunches and lunches, poolside parties, girls nights in, or out on the town. Available in a premium, easy-open 275ml bottle, a 300ml slender can, and a sophisticated 500ml can for additional value at all major retailers.




