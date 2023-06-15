Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Mullen Lowe South AfricaDistellMpactQuickEasy SoftwareeatbigfishHustle MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Return of the mayo: Hellmann's Mayonnaise back on Pick n Pay shelves

15 Jun 2023
Pick n Pay has bought back Hellmann's Mayonnaise on their shelves.
Source: Unilver.
Source: Unilver.

Earlier this year Bizcommunity reported that the product was delisted by Unilever.

100 stores

Pick n Pay assured customers it was already hard at work on plans to get the iconic mayonnaise brand back in stores as soon as possible.

True to their word, customers can stock up right now on the much-loved mayonnaise in over 100 stores nationwide, in two new-format jars, 800g and 400g.

Unilever discontinues Hellmann's Mayonnaise in South Africa
Unilever discontinues Hellmann's Mayonnaise in South Africa

By 26 Jan 2023

“When the local supplier delisted the product earlier this year, our customers were heartbroken. In keeping with our customer promise to deliver the products they want and need, we immediately started exploring other supply options around the world to get the product back on our shelves as quickly as possible,” says Calvin Watson, HOD Edible Groceries.

History

In 1903, German immigrant Richard Hellmann and his wife Margaret established a delicatessen in New York City. Little did they know that their homemade mayonnaise would become a sensation, leading them to offer it as a standalone product to meet the growing demand. Today, after more than 100 years, the Hellmann's Mayonnaise brand continues to delight taste buds with its rich history and unrivaled flavor.

NextOptions
Read more: Pick n Pay, mayonnaise, discontinued



Related

Source:
South African retailers excel in promotions, customer service lags9 Jun 2023
Image supplied. Pick ‘n Pay’s expansion to offer financial services at its till has led to an 60% year-on-year increase in cash withdrawals in Pick n Pay stores last year
Pick 'n Pay's expansion into financial services pays off9 Jun 2023
Fortress retains full ownership of Pick n Pay super distribution centre in Gauteng
Fortress retains full ownership of Pick n Pay super distribution centre in Gauteng6 Jun 2023
Africa's most valuable brands demonstrate resilience and growth as MTN remains dominant
Africa's most valuable brands demonstrate resilience and growth as MTN remains dominant1 Jun 2023
Load shedding cost the retailer more than R500m. Source: Supplied.
Pick n Pay's load shedding bill costs R522m4 May 2023
Source © Mark Bowden Retailer loyalty programmes are a tool for retailers to drive increased customer engagement
Loyalty programmes: A tool to drive increased customer engagement2 May 2023
Image supplied. Despite shifting shopper behaviour due to tough economic conditions the FMCG retail sector remains the jewel in the South African economy crown
FMCG retail sector remains the jewel in the South African economy crown - despite unsettled economy28 Apr 2023
Vincent Viviers, omnichannel retail executive at Pick n Pay, at Ecom Africa. Source: Lauren Hartzenberg
#EcomAfrica: 5 need-to-know trends shaping the future of e-commerce21 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz