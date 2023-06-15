Return of the mayo: Hellmann's Mayonnaise back on Pick n Pay shelves

Pick n Pay has bought back Hellmann's Mayonnaise on their shelves.

Source: Unilver.

Earlier this year Bizcommunity reported that the product was delisted by Unilever.

100 stores

Pick n Pay assured customers it was already hard at work on plans to get the iconic mayonnaise brand back in stores as soon as possible.

True to their word, customers can stock up right now on the much-loved mayonnaise in over 100 stores nationwide, in two new-format jars, 800g and 400g.

“When the local supplier delisted the product earlier this year, our customers were heartbroken. In keeping with our customer promise to deliver the products they want and need, we immediately started exploring other supply options around the world to get the product back on our shelves as quickly as possible,” says Calvin Watson, HOD Edible Groceries.

History

In 1903, German immigrant Richard Hellmann and his wife Margaret established a delicatessen in New York City. Little did they know that their homemade mayonnaise would become a sensation, leading them to offer it as a standalone product to meet the growing demand. Today, after more than 100 years, the Hellmann's Mayonnaise brand continues to delight taste buds with its rich history and unrivaled flavor.