Switch launches Switch Gear

12 Apr 2023
Issued by: Switch Energy Drink
Switch Energy drink is excited to announce the launch of our merchandise line, Switch Gear, on 5 April, 2023. After receiving multiple requests from our loyal fans, we have answered the call and created a line of fashionable clothing that embodies the Switch Energy brand.
Switch launches Switch Gear

The Switch Gear merchandise line features soft and comfortable T-shirts in five different designs, available in a range of colourways, as well as stylish bucket hats in eight different designs. Fans will have the chance to express their love for Switch Energy drink while sporting trendy apparel that is both comfortable and functional.

"We've listened to our fans and are thrilled to offer a line of clothing that embodies the Switch Energy brand," said Zhuraan Glade, head of Marketing at Switch Energy. "Switch Gear is a way for our fans to show their support for the brand in a fun and fashionable way."

Switch Energy is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality energy drink on the market, and we are proud to extend this commitment to our merchandise line as well. The Switch Gear line of clothing is made with the same attention to detail and quality that has made our energy drink a fan favourite.

The Switch Gear merchandise line will be available for purchase on the Switch Energy website. Join us in celebrating the launch of Switch Gear and show your support for Switch Energy in style!

Switch launches Switch Gear


