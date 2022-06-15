The #UltimateButterMaster is back in the kitchen!

Boerie pap pie, rustic tomato soup and buttered toast or warm malva pudding... many of South Africa's best comfort-food classics are made even better with quality butter - and are the perfect wintry dishes that helped ring in World Milk Day on 1 June! As any local foodie would tell you, the best of our local fare deserves only the best quality ingredients - even if that means calling in a favour from the Irish! Enter, Kerrygold Butter.
Kerrygold knows that SA’s discerning cooks love using only the best, most sustainable ingredients and that, when it comes to butter, they certainly don’t compromise on quality. And that’s where the #UltimateButterMaster challenge comes in!
Onezwa Mbolo
Onezwa Mbola aka @thegreenthumbedfairy earned the bragging rights of SA’s first #UltimateButterMaster with her traditional butter chicken with garlic butter flatbreads in 2021. She won R10,000 cash and a year’s supply of butter. Since winning the title Mbola, a 26-year-old marine navigator, made it into the Top 20 in Masterchef South Africa 2022
. “Food has always been a big part of my life growing up,” she says. “We cooked as a family and mealtime was often when everyone came together, but I wasn't always a good cook. Winning the (Ultimate Butter Master) title was the ultimate confidence boost to push me to explore my food journey.”
Aisha Baker
The fun, interactive competition kicked off for the second consecutive year, quite appropriately, on World Milk Day, which is where Kerrygold comes in. Kerrygold Butter, one of Ireland’s most famous exports, perfectly showcases the benefits of grass-fed Irish milk – it is rich and creamy, with a velvety mouthfeel and a nuanced, cultured flavour profile. No preservatives or additives are included and even the butter’s iconic yellow colour has a natural source – the beta carotene found in fresh grass.
Azola Mona
Local fashion influencer and entrepreneur Aisha Baker is once again taking up the challenge, alongside some of South Africa’s best loved chefs, foodies and personalities, including Azola Mona, Sam Linsell, The Cook Dude, Clem Pedro, Georgia East, Wayne Chang and Onezwa. “I am looking forward to whipping up some local winter treats and seeing how the other entrants make magic with butter,” says Aisha.All entrants need to do to prove they have what it takes to become SA’s next #UltimateButterMaster is to film their cooking or baking process in a fun, creative way, remembering to do the following:
- Display their ingredients
- Reveal their Kerrygold Butter pack
- Reveal the final product and tuck in, either on their own or with family or friends
- Post their challenge video to social media, tagging @kerrygoldsouthafrica and including the hashtag #UltimateButterMaster
Jason Tomlinson
Up for grabs will be weekly cash prizes and a Kerrygold hamper for participants, while the #UltimateButterMaster winner will walk away with a year’s supply of Kerrygold Butter and a R15,000 cash prize. They will also have their recipe featured on the Woolworths Taste
magazine’s website, taste.co.za
.
All in all, it will be a foodie fight till the butter end!For more information about the competition, prizes and how to enter, follow Kerrygold on Instagram @kerrygoldsouthafrica and Facebook @KerrygoldSA.