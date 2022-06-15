Industries

    Africa


    Coca-Cola delays IPO of African bottling unit

    15 Jun 2022
    By: Ananya Mariam Rajesh
    Coca-Cola Co said on Tuesday, 15 June, that it had delayed the plans of an estimated $3bn initial public offering (IPO) of its African bottling unit to 2023 due to turbulence in the market.

    Source: Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann
    Source: Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann
    The flotation of the division, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), would be the biggest on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange since at least 2016 and a major boost for the flagging index.Earlier in May, Reuters reported citing three sources that the IPO of the business would be delayed due to market turmoil, stemming from Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.Two sources told Reuters last month that Coca-Cola had aimed to list CCBA early in the second quarter, but that timetable had slipped to late in the third quarter.Coca-Cola said the plans to take the bottling unit public remained unchanged and that it would evaluate macroeconomic conditions before deciding on the timing.
    SOURCE

    Reuters
    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
