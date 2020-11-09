FMCG News South Africa

Menu

Evolution of Work

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Truda Foods asks court for permanent interdict against suspended workers

9 Nov 2020
By: Joseph Chirume
A group of former Truda Foods employees who were suspended for "liking" a controversial Facebook post by a community association will have to wait until next month for the court to rule on the company's interdict against them.

Some of the workers who were suspended by Truda Foods in Queenstown stand at the entrance to the Port Elizabeth High Court where the Labour Court sat on Thursday. Photo: Joseph Chirume

In October, more than 80 workers at the snack manufacturing company based in Queenstown were suspended. About half of them were suspended for joining an unprotected strike that took place weeks earlier and the rest for allegedly responding to a discussion on a Facebook page owned by the Komani Residents Association (KORA).

The workers are also members of the South African Security and Allied Workers Union (SASWU) which Truda has refused to recognise as an official union representing its workers.

Truda Foods was granted an interim interdict on 21 October against some of the suspended workers by the Port Elizabeth Labour Court after workers went on a strike demanding better working conditions earlier that month. The interdict is to stop KORA, SASWU and some of the suspended workers from making defamatory statements against the company and from intimidating staff still working at Truda.

On Thursday, Truda headed back to the Labour Court to have the interim interdict, which expired on 5 November, made permanent. The case was postponed to 9 December to give Truda’s team more time to prepare its argument.

SASWU general secretary Xolile Mashukuca said that Truda refused to negotiate with them or KORA. He said there was no basis for the interim interdict to be made permanent.

“Even other companies in Komani have urged Truda Foods to sit down with us and discuss workers’ grievances which we have tabled quite some time ago,” said Mashukuca.

Olwethu Samente worked in Truda’s maintenance department before he was suspended for leading the strike in October. He was the chairperson of SASWU at the time.

“The company officials tried with no success to set up a workers’ committee which they handpicked themselves. This was after we had raised several issues about poor safety conditions at the factory. We reported the company to the fire department of the Enock Mgijima Municipality and the Labour Department for cases of workers who got injured on duty,” he said.

In response to the claims made by the workers, Truda Foods CEO Colin van Heerden accused SASWU and KORA of trying to extort money from the company by forcing it to recognise them as official representatives of the workers and the community.

“What is taking place at our Komani plant is a form of criminal extortion. Three individuals are claiming to represent the people of Komani. They are self elected and were expelled from the legitimate KORA for fraud. They approached Truda Foods wanting a cut in the taxi contract, a fee for employment contracts and fees for community liaison. They were focused on self-enrichment,” he said.

Van Heerden said the claims made by the workers were false and were part of a smear campaign after the company refused to recognise them.

“Their actions resulted in 80 people being without work and another 900 people having their wages cut. They are not interested in the collateral damage from their criminal behaviour,” said Van Heerden.


SOURCE

GroundUp
GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.
Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/
Comment

Read more: Joseph Chirume, food manufacturing

Related

Tiger Brands concludes sale of meat processing businesses30 Oct 2020
Nestlé rolls out RE Sustainability initiative in South Africa29 Oct 2020
Striking workers call for boycott of Clover SA products15 Oct 2020
South African Food Loss and Waste Voluntary Agreement launches29 Sep 2020
RCL Foods joins global food waste and loss initiative 10x20x3028 Sep 2020
Covid-19 has hit SMEs in SA's food sector hard. What can be done to help them1 Sep 2020
Food giants appointing teams to focus on plant-based products30 Jul 2020
Real Foods expands Kauai, launches Free Bird and acquires Uber Nutrition1 Jul 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz