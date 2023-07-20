HR Labour Law & Unions
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Business and Arts South AfricaGordon Institute of Business ScienceSunshinegunFalse Bay CollegeSACAPIgnition GroupPnetCONTRACTEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Labour Law & Unions News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Mister Sweet strike ends: Workers to return to work next week

    By Kimberly Mutandiro
    4 Nov 2024
    4 Nov 2024
    Workers agree to Premier’s initial offer of a 7% increase.
    The 11-week strike at the Mister Sweet plant in Germiston has ended. Archive photo: Kimberly Mutandiro / GroundUp
    The 11-week strike at the Mister Sweet plant in Germiston has ended. Archive photo: Kimberly Mutandiro / GroundUp

    More than 300 workers from Premier’s Mister Sweet branch in Germiston will return to work on 11 November, after negotiations on Friday brought their 11-week strike to an end.

    The Simunye Workers Forum said the strikers had agreed to Premier’s initial offer of a 7% increase for operators and 6% for general workers during the current year, and of 6% for operators and 5% for general workers in 2025 and in 2026.

    They had initially demanded a minimum wage of R19,500 a month for the highest paid workers.

    During the long strike, several casual workers were badly injured in accidents. There were also reports of casual workers sleeping on company premises to keep up with production pressure.

    “We were faced with a situation where the festive season is fast approaching, and we had to sign a deal under pressure. People need to make money for their families for December and have school fees to think about for January,” said Jacob Potlaki from the Simunye Workers Forum. He said some workers had already returned to work last week.

    Potlaki said the Forum was disappointed that Premier had failed to meet their demands but had spent money on a failed court interdict to try to break the strike in September. He also accused the company of paying casual workers hired through a labour broker wages of R3,000 per week or R12,000 per month, which is far more than the agreed-upon three-year increments.

    Premier has denied this.

    Some workers told GroundUp that they are not happy with the outcome of the strike. A worker, nearing retirement, said she has no choice but to go back to work because she has lost lots of money during the strike. “It’s as if we have been striking for nothing because none of our demands were met. We feel that the company has taken advantage of us by sticking to its old offer, knowing that we now desperately need money,” she said.

    Another worker said his rent is now in arrears, which has forced him to go back to work. “This has been a long and painful strike, and all for nothing. But there is nothing else any of us can do but agree to go back to work,” the worker said.

    Premier’s spokesperson Siobhan O’Sullivan said the 1 November wage agreement was backdated to January and workers would return on 11 November.

    This article was originally published on GroundUp.

    © 2024 GroundUp. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

    Read more: workers strike, wage strike, Premier, Mister Sweets, labour strike, Kimberly Mutandiro
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: GroundUp

    GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.

    Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz