New Grasshoppers Tint range incorporates G-Tech leather technology

25 Aug 2020
Grasshoppers has launched a new footwear collection, called Tint, that incorporates new leather technology while still honouring the heritage of the signature moccasin style.

Tint Lichten Green

Grasshoppers brand owner Bolton Footwear partnered with Wellington-based leathergoods supplier Mossop Tannery to introduce G-Tech leather technology to the new range.

Timothy Vermeulen, Grasshoppers designer at Bolton Footwear, says: “The style of our shoe is iconic, so we looked at how we could add something fresh, but still keeping with the classic style. This led us to the new Tint range manufactured in Doebuck leather from the team at Mossop.

"What really stood out for us when partnering with them are the benefits of the technology that has been incorporated into this leather. The result is footwear that can keep up with today’s demanding standards without compromising on style.”

Tint Mulberry

Three different scientific technology processes have been applied to the new Grasshoppers Tint range.

1. WalkDry


Hydroponic shoe-upper leather: WalkDry meets the highest water repellent demands while maintaining breathability. The tanning process permanently protects the leather fibres limiting water uptake in wet weather, whilst reducing damage from perspiration.

2. WalkClean


Anti-dirt shoe-upper leather: WalkClean is an effective leather treatment that targets oil and everyday stains in an exciting way. The technology applied in this stage permanently bonds to the leather fibres repelling liquids and blocks stains pushing spills way from the fibres. It also protects against salt staining, acid and alkali environments.

3. WalkBreathe


Breathable shoe-upper leather: WalkBreathe has been developed to promote the ‘breathability’ of the leather. Smart Polymer technology has been used during the tanning process that assists with the leather to ‘breathe’ while diffusing perspiration to the outside and controlling moisture levels on the inside. The result is managed thermal comfort for the wearer.

The homegrown heritage of Grasshoppers shoes

Celebrating 160 years in the industry, Grasshoppers shoes have transcended generations to remain one of South Africa's favourite homegrown footwear brands...

By Lauren Hartzenberg 15 May 2019


“Much like Grasshoppers, Mossop is a business with rich heritage too. Our values are aligned in terms of the quality of products we produce. We were both also aligned in our objective of taking a shoe style that is loved by so many in South Africa, and ramping it up with the latest technology, and introducing new colours,” concludes Vermeulen.

The new Grasshoppers Tint collection features men’s and women’s styles and officially launched on the Monday, 24 August.
