In store now - The Huawei Wi-Fi6 AX3 router and Huawei B535 router

The world's first Wi-Fi 6 plus wireless router, the Huawei Wi-Fi6 AX3, runs at 3000Mbps, more than two times faster than the Wi-Fi5. Also, while Wi-Fi 5 routers and devices can only communicate with each other through a 20MHz bandwidth, the Wi-Fi6 can communicate through bandwidths as low as 2MHz. This means that its super strong signal can easily pass through several walls and provide total coverage, even in large homes.