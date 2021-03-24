Performance marketing explained - 3 free e-books

Digital Company news South Africa

24 Mar 2021
By: Simon Lloyd, Issued by: Algorithm Agency
What is digital performance marketing? Why should a business owner care?

Performance marketing explained. Three free e-books, no subscription required. Learn about the fundamentals of performance marketing, organic search (SEO) and digital paid media for free. Download our e-books today.

Performance Marketing Explained
https://www.algorithm.agency/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/1.-Digital-Performance-Marketing.pdf

Organic Search (SEO)
https://www.algorithm.agency/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/2.-Organic-Search-Marketing.pdf

Digital Paid Media
https://www.algorithm.agency/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/3.-Paid-Performance-Marketing.pdf

Algorithm Agency
SA's leading performance marketing agency.
