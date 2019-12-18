Santa's 7 steps to Christmas signature success

Well, if you have your list ready and want Santa to click and deliver then, like his milk and biscuits, you’d better make sure a festive email signature and branding campaign
are there to get noticed!
Online research will show that Santa could feasibly have had billions of elves helping him but official thought processes by none-other than ‘Elf Crazy’
dictate that there are in fact 6 (including none-other than Pepper Minstix
– the office favourite).
So to help you on your merry way, here’s our 7 ways a Christmas email signature and interactive banner campaigns can help you get Santa’s attention and get the holiday engagement you so desire. By the way, our 7th Elf is called 'Cam Paign Metrix
'! (It is after all unofficial).Share the eggnog with a Christmas email signature
Don’t be an email signature Scrooge! It’s time to add some seasonal signature sparkle. Introduce some red and green colourways into your email signature design, perhaps some shimmering snowflakes or maybe treat your head-shot to a jaunty Santa hat.
But is it wise to let your staff go Christmas-crazy, calling themselves Santa’s ‘Chief Help Officer
’? Or similar. Far safer to use email signature software that gives you centralised control – and keep your naughty elves in check. Santa rests easy at night, knowing that his team’s branding is completely consistent, totally tamper-proof
and appears perfectly across all devices.‘Tis the season to be social
Is your email signature all set for season’s social whirl? Make your signature key to your Christmas social media marketing by adding instantly-recognisable social media icons. Like with Santa’s magical delivery, with Rocketseed they’re automatically configured to link straight to your social media
channels when clicked, so you can cost-effectively drive traffic to them with every Christmas business email you send. So whether you’re sharing Christmas deals, season’s greetings or a few shots of the elf Christmas party, it’s easy to send recipients straight to your social media from your Christmas email signature.Put “Season’s Greetings” right at the top
While your Christmas signature gives you a seasonal sign-off, just like Santa your seasonal message deserves top billing! So for more immediate impact you need an eye-catching branded banner campaign
. Whether it’s ‘Merry Christmas
’, ‘Season’s Greetings
’ or a more branded festive message, a banner campaign puts it right at the top of your email.Make an email banner campaign your Christmas marketing channel
Chances are, there’s a lot more to shout about over the Christmas period than simply “Season’s Greetings”. What about that fabulous Christmas offer? Late night opening at Santa’s present workshop? Or the early start of a spectacular sale? Get your customers directly engaged with any of these via a branded email banner campaign. With clear, clickable calls-to-action
you can drive traffic direct to your online shop, booking engine or promotions page. And with Rocketseed’s sophisticated analytics
you can see exactly who’s engaging with your email branding over the Christmas period, and which Grinchy ones haven’t!Closing for Christmas or open for business?
This one’s self-explanatory but important nonetheless. For some, after Christmas it’s straight back to business, for other’s everything shuts down ‘til the New Year. Featuring holiday opening and closing dates in a banner at the top of your email is the ideal branded way to remind your customers, suppliers and partners in the run-up to Christmas. Far better than leaving them to find out via a chilly ‘out of office
’ automated email reply.Drive Christmas donations to your chosen charity
If your business supports a charity, Christmas is the time to give it more prominence by featuring it on an eye-catching festive email banner campaign geared to driving extra donations. It’s the season of goodwill so, with a clear ‘Donate Now
’ call-to-action button, recipients can easily click through to the charity’s own website or your own charitable donations page. After all Christmas is all about giving not receiving.Bring in the New Year with a brand new email banner
With an interactive email banner
not only can you wish your customers a Happy New Year but also get them engaging with your brand by clicking through to read your first blog
post of the new year or your programme of events for 2020.
Of course, nothing says New Year like New Year Sales, and an interactive banner campaign gives you a great opportunity to feature your best deals and link straight through to your online shop. And don’t worry about having to set up a new banner over the Christmas holidays, with Rocketseed email signature software you can schedule each new banner campaign in advance so it’s automatically applied right on time. Start the year with a bang with a brand new banner campaign – the first of many. Make it your New Year’s resolution.
Join the email branding revolution this Christmas with Rocketseed and look forward to making 2020 the year of extraordinary email engagement! Contact us
today for an email branding demo.
Merry Christmas from all at Rocketseed… and your very good elf!