South Africa

Dentsu Africa welcomes Wenbo Zheng as regional financial controller

22 Sep 2023
Issued by: Dentsu
Dentsu Africa proudly welcomes a seasoned financial expert to their ranks, Wenbo Zheng, who will steer their fiscal strategies to new horizons as their newly appointed regional financial controller.
Wenbo Zheng, newly appointed regional financial controller at dentsu Africa
Wenbo Zheng, newly appointed regional financial controller at dentsu Africa

Wenbo is a self-motivated individual with a proactive and can-do attitude, her CA(SA) qualification and managerial experience ensure that she is equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively manage business operations and drive financial success. Zheng is particularly enthusiastic about design thinking, dedicated to empowering others, and committed to collaborative solutions that address real-world problems.

Commenting on her appointment, Zheng says: “I am passionate about the controller role because it embodies the philosophy, 'what gets controlled gets measured, and what gets measured gets managed and improved'. Moreover, I am genuinely excited about the diverse and inclusive culture at dentsu, and I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to work under the guidance of female leaders for the first time. I am excited to bring my expertise and enthusiasm to the dynamic team at dentsu and contribute to our shared success.”

Leadership experience has taught her the significance of nurturing a positive and supportive workplace culture to achieve optimal results. In addition to her professional journey, Wenbo is currently pursuing a master's degree in Inclusive Innovation at the Graduate School of Business, University of Cape Town, with a focus on financial inclusion, digitalization, and interoperability. This academic pursuit aligns perfectly with her passion for driving change and innovation to promote sustainability.

Ruschda Ismail, chief financial officer of dentsu Africa says: “We look forward to welcoming Wenbo to the dentsu team in September and are confident that in this new role, Zheng will continue to grow our successful team and drive continuous improvement initiatives across multiple processes. I strongly feel that Wenbo suits the dentsu culture and will add tremendous value to not only the team, but to all our stakeholders.”

Dentsu
Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
