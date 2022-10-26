Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

MettlestateKantarTractor OutdoorHot 102.7FMHybrid Media ConsultingMann MadeimagineNATION AllianceYFM 99.2HaveYouHeardCareerJunctionExposure MarketingM&C Saatchi AbelHavas JohannesburgJacaranda FMPrimedia OutdoorEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Paid Media Specialist - Data and Media Cape Town, Johannesburg
  • Human Interest Editor South Africa
  • Librarian Johannesburg
  • Senior Entertainment Editor South Africa
  • Digital Designer Cape Town
  • Direct Advertising Sales Executive Cape Town
  • Communication Specialist Durban
  • Sales Executive Pretoria
  • Agency Sales Account Executive Johannesburg
  • Installer/ Technician Gauteng
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Pakistan PM orders judicial probe into journalist's killing in Kenya

    26 Oct 2022
    Pakistan will set up a judicial commission to investigate the killing of a well-known Pakistani journalist in a police shooting in Kenya, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday.
    Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Source: Reuters.
    Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Source: Reuters.

    Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Nairobi on Sunday when police opened fire on the vehicle he was travelling in as it drove through their roadblock without stopping, according to a Kenyan police report. The shooting sparked outrage in Pakistan.

    "I have decided that we will form a high-level judicial commission to investigate the matter, and will put in a request for an Islamabad High Court judge for this," Prime Minister Sharif said in a video message.

    He said he would ensure a transparent investigation. It was not immediately clear what the terms of reference or jurisdiction of the commission would be given the death occurred overseas.

    Questions over the killing of journalist Sharif have risen in Pakistan as he had recently fled the country citing threats to his life after working for many years as a prime-time television news show host.

    The wooden coffin containing the body of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif. Source: Reuters/Thomas Mukoya
    Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif allegedly shot dead by police in Kenya

    By 22 hours ago

    It was not immediately clear when he arrived in Kenya or why he was there.

    A Kenyan police watchdog said it was investigating the incident. Pakistan's prime minister said Kenyan President William Ruto had assured him over the phone that the incident would be investigated fully.

    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the incident was a "target killing" but did not offer any evidence to support the claim.

    A Reuters call to Kenya police spokesman, Bruno Shioso, went unanswered.

    The Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) has also cast doubt over the police's version of events.

    "From the police record there is more than meets the eye in the death of Mr Sharif and we demand thorough investigations to unravel the motive of the shooting," KUJ said in a statement.

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Read more: Kenya, journalist, Police, killed, shot, Pakistan

    Related

    The wooden coffin containing the body of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif. Source: Reuters/Thomas Mukoya
    Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif allegedly shot dead by police in Kenya22 hours ago
    Source © Jacek Sopotnicki Nairobi, Kenya's captial city
    William Ruto vs Kenya's media: democracy is at stake19 Sep 2022
    Source: Supplied. Thabo Mofokeng, the insights analyst at DataEQ.
    Loans and affordability key for cash-strapped Kenyan banking customers2 Sep 2022
    Source: © gilc
    Meta has 7 days to comply with Kenya's cohesion watchdog1 Aug 2022
    Source: REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
    World Bank approves $750m in budgetary support to Kenya22 Mar 2022
    Source: Twitter: @IAMFASHION
    Trailblazer fashion journalist André Leon Talley dies19 Jan 2022
    Some of the Ada Animation bootcamp participants and staff with founder of Ada Labs, John Kamara (back , 2nd left)
    Animation bootcamp to create wealth opportunities for young Africans15 Dec 2021
    Source: ©?ukasz Stefa?ski
    Kenya is moving aggressively to tax digital business. What next?25 Aug 2021

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz