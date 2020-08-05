StartupStory: Women's sports, how this sets Sports Mvt apart

View this post on Instagram

Maties Netball captain, Nicholé Taljaard, praises her as a player who seems to be a very hard worker on and off-court. ▫️ Last year July, she made her Netball World Cup debut. ▫️ A few months later, she signed with the Team Bath of Vitality Superleague in the UK. ▫️ �� “My goal has always been to play abroad and challenge myself. I always strive to better myself and give my best on and off-court. Hopefully, my skills and abilities will be of great contribution to Team Bath in 2020.” ▫️ To date, she holds individual awards such as: ▫️ �� Player of the Tournament - Brutal Fruit Netball Premier League (BFNPL) �� Centre court Player of the Tournament - SPAR National Netball Championships �� Player of the Series - BFNPL ▫️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY, University of Free State - Sportswoman of the Year 2019 and SPAR Proteas international, Khanyisa Chawane!!

