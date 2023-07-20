Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

IAB Bookmarks Awards & SummitCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

StoneCOHSASAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

HIV/AIDS News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Healthcare jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


#HIVToday: Urgent action needed for high incidence among MSM

20 Jul 2023
By: Hans Croukamp
A comprehensive study published in The Lancet HIV has shed new light on the critical need for rapid testing to address the persistently high HIV incidence among men who have sex with men (MSM).
Source:
Source: Pexels

The study, which analysed 152 independent studies from 31 countries in Africa over a span of nearly two decades, reveals a concerning disparity between improved HIV testing rates and the alarmingly high HIV incidence rates among MSM. The findings again raise the question about the importance of rapid disease testing

The study's findings indicate significant progress in HIV testing and the current use of antiretroviral treatment (Art) among MSM in Africa. However, despite these advancements, viral suppression rates remain low, and the incidence of HIV among MSM remains unacceptably high.

Urgent action is required to strengthen community-led prevention efforts and tailored interventions to effectively address the persistent vulnerabilities faced by MSM, ultimately achieving the UNAids 95-95-95 targets and reducing HIV incidence.

Rapid testing in South Africa is important to combat the HIV epidemic among MSM.

The findings of this study underscore the urgent need for enhanced testing strategies, particularly rapid testing, to detect HIV infections early and facilitate timely interventions.

Rapid testing allows for the early detection of various medical conditions, including infectious diseases, chronic illnesses, and genetic disorders. By identifying these conditions at an early stage, healthcare professionals can initiate prompt interventions and treatments, potentially preventing disease progression and improving patient prognosis.

Source: Reuters.
HIV alarm in Uganda as anti-gay law forces LGBT 'lockdown'

9 Jun 2023

Accelerating diagnoses

Rapid test results provide healthcare providers with immediate information, enabling them to make timely and informed decisions about patient management. This is particularly important in critical situations where rapid diagnosis is vital, such as in emergency departments or during outbreaks of infectious diseases.

Rapid testing expedites the decision-making process, ensuring that patients receive appropriate care promptly and significantly improves the patient experience by reducing wait times and minimising the need for multiple appointments.

With faster results, patients can receive a diagnosis and treatment plan in a single visit, eliminating the anxiety and inconvenience associated with prolonged waiting periods. This streamlines the healthcare process, enhances patient satisfaction, and promotes better engagement in their own care.

Harnessing rapid testing

Rapid testing plays a crucial role in public health initiatives, particularly in the early identification and containment of infectious diseases. By quickly identifying individuals with contagious conditions, healthcare systems can implement targeted interventions, such as contact tracing and quarantine measures, to prevent the spread of the disease within communities.

Source: Supplied. Mary Rodgers, a virus hunter and scientist at Abbott who works with the Abbott Pandemic Defense Coalition.
#HIVToday: Abbott's top scientist speaks to staying one step ahead of a constantly mutating virus

By 28 Apr 2023

bioLytical is committed to combating the HIV epidemic through its Insti® HIV-1/HIV-2 rapid tests. The Insti® test provides highly accurate results in as little as one minute, enabling immediate linkage to care and support for those diagnosed with HIV.

Its user-friendly design and portability make it an ideal solution for use in various settings, including clinics, community centres, and outreach programmes.

The company's partnership with healthcare providers, community organisations, and policymakers in South Africa aims to improve access to rapid testing and enable early diagnosis and intervention for individuals at risk.

By empowering healthcare professionals and communities with effective testing tools, bioLytical strives to make a substantial impact in curbing the HIV epidemic, particularly among MSM in South Africa.

NextOptions

About Hans Croukamp

Hans Croukamp is the chief operating officer of bioLytical.
Read more: HIV, antiretroviral treatment



Related

Source: Supplied. Hans Croukamp, bioLytical Laboratories' chief operating officer.
#HIVToday: The company that's empowering South African youth with rapid HIV self testing21 Jun 2023
Source: Reuters.
HIV alarm in Uganda as anti-gay law forces LGBT 'lockdown'9 Jun 2023
Source:
#HIVToday: Licensing of anti-HIV jab ignites hope for millions in Africa26 May 2023
Source:
"Change the name. End the stigma": Why it's time to rename HIV10 May 2023
Source:
R40m NIH grant keeps HIV prevention as top priority in 202310 Mar 2023
Source: Twitter @PaulMashatile
New deputy president to launch national strategic plan for HIV, TB and STIs7 Mar 2023
Source:
Roche teams with US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to strengthen lab systems6 Mar 2023
Anglo American commits $15m to Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment
Anglo American commits $15m to Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment22 Sep 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz