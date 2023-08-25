Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council launches

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is proud to announce a pilot programme, Rejuvenate with Malaysia Healthcare, which aims to cultivate Malaysia as an active retirement living destination worldwide.

The one-year pilot programme sees MHTC collaborating with four leading integrated wellness residences namely Domitys Bangsar, Komune Living & Wellness, ReU Living, and Sunway Sanctuary, located in Kuala Lumpur.

Driven by a commitment to advancing preventive wellness, MHTC is co-creating alongside industry partners to address a niche segment within the healthcare industry.

Building on the success of its premium wellness programme launched earlier this year, which seamlessly merges tailored healthcare packages with diverse hotel experiences, MHTC is exploring personalised active senior care and wellness solutions, to position Malaysia as a leading destination for active retirement living.

Announced in conjunction with the World Senior Citizen's Day, celebrated on 21 August, this pilot initiative proactively addresses the challenges posed by the “silver tsunami” and the rapidly aging society.

Excellence in wellness residences

According to a recent report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2030, one in six people in the world will be aged 60 years or over. At this time, the share of the population aged 60 years and over will increase from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion. The number of persons aged 80 years or older is expected to triple between 2020 and 2050 to reach 426 million.

MHTC remains steadfast in facilitating and promoting the Malaysian healthcare travel industry by co-ordinating industry collaborations and building valuable public-private partnerships, at home and abroad.

The four participating integrated wellness residences have been carefully curated based on their excellence in offering personalised value-based care, state-of-the-art technology for preventive and curative treatments, as well as a wide range of activities to promote overall wellbeing.

The pilot programme was commemorated by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) exchange ceremony between the integrated wellness residences involved and MHTC.

The event is aimed to introduce the participating facilities and highlight the varied range of packages offered, which starts from $1,250 (R5,800) for flexible stay options from three to six months.

The programme serves as a new segment that MHTC is developing for the healthcare travel industry, advancing the industry’s contribution as a key export service to the country.

Presently, each facility has already established working partnerships with some of MHTC’s member hospitals. Hence, this impetus will also set in motion MHTC's partners to engage with international networks, allowing global outreach to raise awareness and attract more healthcare travellers to Malaysia.

Vision for a sustainable healthcare ecosystem

This collaborative effort will spur value-creation for industry players and scale up Malaysia Healthcare’s seamless end-to-end ecosystem.

"Rejuvenate with Malaysia Healthcare is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class healthcare services and promoting Malaysia as a preferred choice for active retirement living and holistic wellness.

“The end goal is to build a sustainable future for the healthcare system and by partnering with such exceptional integrated wellness residences, we are confident that we will help enable and create awareness on the programme, designed to allow seniors to age actively surrounded by various experiential facilities and personal care." said Farizal Jaafar, acting chief executive officer of MHTC.

With the help of technology and science, today’s seniors are living longer and more active than ever before. Based on studies from WHO, the global population for people aged 60 years and older is expected to total up to two billion by 2050.

“Malaysia’s healthcare industry is adapting and aims to deliver more value-added and unique offerings to fill the gaps in the healthcare services.” added Jaafar.

“To create a holistic lifestyle, many senior communes are embracing differentiated and customised health and wellness programmes. Research has shown that community bonding and social engagement are one of the key factors in sustaining health and longevity, and this philosophy is one of the key drivers for the development of the four integrated wellness residence facilities.

“With engaging social programmes, nutritious meal plans and a variety of physical activities plus top-notch medical- and care services available here, seniors can now live well and thrive in a safe, enriching and supporting environment, to maintain both their physical and mental wellbeing.”

Package diversity

The launch event was attended by key representatives from the participating facilities including Sophie Lim, vice president of senior living and strategic planning; Domitys Bangsar; Mark Chen, general manager of Komune Living & Wellness; Anna Chew, chief executive officer of ReU Living; and Dato' Lau Beng Long, president of Sunway Healthcare Group, representing Sunway Sanctuary.

Rejuvenate with Malaysia Healthcare offers a variety of packages for healthcare travellers, ranging from short stays or longer residence. These packages provide access to world-class healthcare facilities, personalised care, and a range of wellness activities, ensuring a rejuvenating and fulfilling experience for all residents.

As Malaysia takes a valiant step towards becoming an active retirement living destination, the pilot programme Rejuvenate with Malaysia Healthcare sets the stage to spur industry development.

With its holistic approach to healthcare travel encompassing wellness and active senior healthcare, Malaysia is poised to become a global leader in providing exceptional active retirement experiences.