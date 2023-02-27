Africa Public Health Foundation appoints new CEO

Africa Public Health Foundation has appointed Ebere Okereke as its chief executive officer.

Source: LinkedIn. Ebere Okereke, the new chief executive officer of Africa Public Health Foundation.

Okereke's key priorities will include strengthening Africa Public Health Foundation's role as a leader in promoting health equity in Africa, building strategic partnerships with key stakeholders, and enhancing the foundation's capacity to respond to emerging health challenges in the region.

Okereke brings with her more than 30 years of experience as a global health physician in various fields, notably in the United Kingdom, Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Trinidad and Tobago.

She brings a depth of expertise in leadership, change management, system strengthening and organisational development, programme design and implementation team building, stakeholder engagement and management communication, training, advocacy, report writing, presentation and, generally technical expertise in public and global health.

She has co-authored e-learning resources for the UK’s Royal College of General Practitioners and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. Additionally, she was an honorary senior lecturer at the School of Medicine, Leeds University and, is an associate member of the Bradford University School of Health Studies' Centre for Inclusion and Diversity and on the steering committee and faculty of the Africa CDC Kofi Annan global health leadership programme.

Africa Public Health Foundation’s governing council, led by Bernard Haufiku, welcomes Okereke and looks forward to working with her to achieve the foundation's mission of improving public health in Africa.