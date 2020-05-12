#InternationalNursesDay2020: Nursing the world to health

We applaud all our nurses for their selflessness and professionalism this International Nurses' Day, especially in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are a few messages of encouragement from some of these dedicated practitioners to their fellow nurses.





To celebrate the 200th anniversary of her birth, 2020 has been designated as the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in recognition of the contribution nurses make, and the risks associated with nursing shortages. The theme for this year is Nursing the World to Health, with a focus on the “true value of nurses to the people of the world”. Given the current health crisis the world finds itself in, this theme rings particularly true. The day is celebrated on 12 May every year to commemorate Florence Nightingale 's birthday.To celebrate the 200th anniversary of her birth, 2020 has been designated as the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in recognition of the contribution nurses make, and the risks associated with nursing shortages. The theme for this year is Nursing the World to Health, with a focus on the “true value of nurses to the people of the world”. Given the current health crisis the world finds itself in, this theme rings particularly true.

