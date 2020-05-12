InternationalNursesDay2020: Nursing the world to health

We applaud all our nurses for their selflessness and professionalism this International Nurses' Day, especially in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are a few messages of encouragement from some of these dedicated practitioners to their fellow nurses.
To celebrate the 200th anniversary of her birth, 2020 has been designated as the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in recognition of the contribution nurses make, and the risks associated with nursing shortages. The theme for this year is Nursing the World to Health, with a focus on the “true value of nurses to the people of the world”. Given the current health crisis the world finds itself in, this theme rings particularly true.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.