FCB Africa climbs the ranks at the Loeries Official Rankings

FCB Africa, one of the leading creative communications agencies in Africa and the Middle East, is proud to announce its impressive performance in the 2022 Loeries Official Rankings. The Loeries Official Rankings measure the most innovative brands, agencies and practitioners in the brand communication space, providing a clear picture of those that deliver creative innovation over a sustained period.

"We are thrilled to see our hard work and dedication being acknowledged by one of our industry’s leading rankings," said Joey Khuvutlu, managing director of FCB Africa. "Our team strives to deliver timeless and timely brand communication solutions that people love, and these rankings are a testament to our commitment to creative and strategic excellence."

After and absence in the top 10 in the last two years, FCB Africa is back where it belongs, in the premier tier of creativity, placing an overall third in the SA Agency category, third in the Sub-Saharan Agency category and fourth in the Africa and Middle East category. The agency also ranked third in the Design category and seventh in the Digital Agency Production Company category for their in-house content production unit Fuelcontent.

The Loeries official rankings continued to recognise the agency’s leadership team, with managing director, Joey Khuvutlu ranking fourth in the MD category Tseliso Rangaka, ranked fifth in the Chief Creative Officer category and Jonathan Wolberg, came in sixth in the Creative Director category.

Tseliso Rangaka, chief creative director of FCB Africa, added: "Creativity is at the heart of everything we do, and it is an honour to be regarded as one of the top creative leaders in the region. This acknowledgement further inspires the group to continue pushing boundaries by creating meaningful experiences for our clients and their audiences."



