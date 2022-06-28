Global stars join thousands of youth voices at Kigali Summit to demand urgent action to end malaria

Today, global changemakers including David Beckham, Pierre Aubameyang, Yemi Alade, Eliud Kipchoge, and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie come together with youth voices from across the globe to demand urgent action to end malaria, as they deliver the Zero malaria starts with me - Draw the line against malaria campaign petition to world leaders at the Kigali Summit on Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases in Kigali, Rwanda.