Global Young Ones Student Awards 2020: SA wins one Gold and one Bronze

Students from the Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography won Gold and Bronze at this year's The One Club for Creativity's global Young Ones Student Awards.



Simon Kotze from Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography was announced as one of the Gold winners in the Animation & Visual Effects category and Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography also won Bronze for "Fissure" for client, Figjam Productions in the Short Video category.



The team responsible:

Creative Team -Georgina Van Heerden

Creative Team - Andrew De Laney

Creative Team - Joshua Venter

Professor/Instructor - Wessie VD Westhuizen

Director - Mathew Kamstra

Photographer - Cameron Van Tonder

Photographer - Niels Bastiaensen

Writer - Robert Olivier

Art Director - Caitlyn Muller

Illustrator - Joshua Christy

Illustrator - Martine De Jonge

Animator - Simon Kotze

Art Director - Jenna Armstrong

Music & Sound - Richard Braithwaite

Music & Sound - Noah James

Music & Sound - Campbell Crowe

Music & Sound - James Ellis

Designer - Catherine Theodosopolous

Students and schools in 17 countries were recognised in the online announcement of winners for The One Club for Creativity’s global Young Ones Student Awards 2020, which identifies the best young creative talent at colleges around the world in a variety of creative disciplines.



School of Visual Arts, New York was named Creative School of the Year based on cumulative awards won, with students garnering 34 awards overall including 16 Golds. Students at Brigham Young University, Provo picked up 25 awards overall, including 12 Golds, and students at Berghs School of Communications, Stockholm won 12 awards, including five Golds.



Young Ones experienced significant growth in recent years, with entries increasing 15% over last year and 33% compared to 2018. Gold winners for each competition of the three competitions -- Young Ones ADC, Young Ones Brief and Young Ones Portfolio -- are listed below. A complete list of all Young Ones winners can be viewed



Young Ones ADC (23 Gold, 23 Silver, 37 Bronze, 92 Merit)

Young Ones ADC offers schools the chance to earn a prestigious ADC Cube by competing in the same disciplines and categories as this year’s ADC 99th Annual Awards.



Young Ones ADC 2020 Gold Cube winners, including the student on the creative team, are:



Asia University, Taichung, Taiwan “Taiwan Traditional Weaving” in Brand / Communication Design - Logo (Designer: Wei-Yu Huang) Beckmans College of Design and Forsbergs Skola, both Stockholm, Sweden “ClimateBet” for Unibet in Interactive (Creative team: Julius Tuvenvall, Viggo Lindberg, Josefin Inge) Berghs School of Communication, Stockholm, Sweden “Pantheon Display” in Typography - Typefaces / Font Systems (Typographer: Emilia Bjurström, Animator: William Wirhed) Boston University College of Communication, Boston, US “The Beauty In Between” for Amtrak in Advertising - Out of Home: Poster (Art Director: Alex Chapman, Writer: Henry Kruell) Brigham Young University, Provo, US “Decisions” for Los Angeles Times in Motion/Film Craft - Television / Film / Online Video: Film (Creative team: Connor Dean, Quinn Frehner; Writer: Enoch Lui, Art Director: Cam Tribe) Brigham Young University, Provo US “Handimojis” for Apple in Innovation (Writer: Sam Carlson, Art Director: Constanza Ramirez, Editor: Amanda Rasmussen, Animator: Emily Ellis) Brigham Young University, Provo US “Return” for The North Face in Motion/Film Craft - Cinematography (Team: Rebekah Baker, Art Director: Sarah Gledhill, Writer: Landon Hall, Director/Editor: Josh Lee, Photographer: Sophia Maria) Brigham Young University, Provo, US “Love Your Monster” for Devacurl in Advertising - Craft in Writing (Animator: Caroline Burke, Art Director: Tessa Memmott, Writer: Lauren Finlinson) Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg, Ludwigsburg, Germany “The Decision” in Motion/Film Craft (Creative team: Daniel Kottirsch, Julia Pimentel, Simona Weber, Marina Starke, Director: Nicolas Bori, Music & Sound: Robin Harff, Thomas Muis, Editor: Ernst Lattik, Photographer: Martin Ludwig) Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg, Ludwigsburg, Germany “A Fished Up Life” for Codecheck in Motion/Film Craft - Television / VOD Promo (Director/Writer: Hanna Seidel, Programmers: Alexander Dreissig, Jiayan Chen, Photographer: Christoph Bockisch, Music & Sound: Marco Dahl, Typographer: Chris Ohse, Editor: Tobias Wieduwilt, Art Director: Larissa Bonitz, Digital Artists: Ramon Schauer, Lucas Bruchhage, Harald Dieterichs, Niklas Wolff) National Institute of Design Kurukshetra, Haryana, India “Hope” in Product Design - Science / Medical (Designer: Siddharth Ur) Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah, US “The Journey To Blend” for Wine After Coffee in Motion/Film Craft - Title Sequences (Director/Designer: Daniel Whitaker, Animator: Daniel Whitaker, Music & Sound: Daniel Whitaker) School of Visual Arts, New York, US “Tampax Amp” for Tampax in Design for Good - Packaging Design (Art Directors/Writers: Yinglun Li, Sang Young Bae, Yufei Qiao, Sean Dong) School of Visual Arts, New York, US “Brooklyn Botanic Garden” in Brand / Communication Design - Branding: Branding Systems / Identities (Designer: Chi Hao Chang) School of Visual Arts, New York, US “Material Girl” in Motion / Film Craft - Animation (Director: Jenna Spurlock, Music & Sound: Andrew Noh, Animator: Jhorinson Dominguez) School of Visual Arts, New York, US “Moontower Comedy Festival in Brand/Communication Design - Branding: Branding Systems / Identities (Designers: Zheng Jian, Ruolin Feng, Huiqi Qiu, Rohan Rege, Brandon Joseph) School of Visual Arts, New York, US “Papito” in Motion / Film Craft - Animation (Directors: Kenneth Rosen, Sarika Persaud) School of Visual Arts, New York, US “Unsurpassed Team” for School of Visual Arts BFA Computer Art in Motion / Film Craft - Animation (Directors: Ruxin Liang, Changjiang Wang, Michael Davin) School of Visual Arts, New York, US “Versus” for School of Visual Arts BFA Computer Art in Motion / Film Craft - Animation (Directors: Seungwon Ahn, Junsik Hwang, DC Daechang Lee, Jinzy Jinze Piao) School of Visual Arts, New York, US “Unladylike” in Design for Good - Illustration (Illustrator: Ishita Jain) School of Visual Arts, New York, US “Black” in Motion/Film/Gaming Craft - Motion Graphics (Animator: Soohyun Kim) Syracuse University, Syracuse, US “Exploring the Self” in Illustration - Book (Illustrator: Jane Liu) VCU Brandcenter, Richmond, US “AURA by Philips” in Product Design - Innovation (Team: Arielle Bryant, Stevenson Cerrillo, Tory Nagel, Danielle Johnson)

Young Ones Brief (19 Gold, 22 Silver, 27 Bronze, 72 Merit)

Young Ones Brief competition tasks students with creating work for an actual brand for the chance to earn a coveted One Show Pencil. Briefs this year came from Burger King, Lay’s, Miller Genuine Draft, Michelob Ultra, The New York Times, The North Face (VF Corporation), Spotify, Vans (VF Corporation) and +Peace in partnership with MBC Al Amal.



Young Ones Brief 2020 Gold Pencil winners, including the students on the creative team, are:



Academy of Art University, San Francisco, US “The Everyday Explorer” for The North Face in Digital / Online (Art Director: Felix Lundqvist, Writer: Fredrik Von Schreeb, Writer: Fanny Livijn, Animator: Amir Otaifa) Berghs School of Communication, Stockholm, Sweden “Skaters Rights” for Vans in Experiential (Art Directors: Alexander Elmfeldt Rönnmark, Carl Laurén, Lukas Andersson, Writer: Ludwig Bornholm) Berghs School of Communication, Stockholm, Sweden “Miller Genuine Craft” for Miller Genuine Craft in Experiential (Art Directors: Carl Laurén, Johanna Landberg) Berghs School of Communication, Stockholm, Sweden “Find Your North Face” for The North Face in Print (Creative Team: Emil Vasseur, Georg Sandman, Olle Landerberg, Fannie Caroline Weidlitz) Boston University, Boston, US “Open to Share” for Lay’s in Video / Film (Art Director/Writer: Yue [Yvonne] Wang, Art Director/Designer: Ruijie [Mia] Lin) Brigham Young University, Provo, US “Light the Torch” for Burger King in Mobile (Creative team: David Hulme, Sam Creek, Writer: Emily VanDerwerken) Brigham Young University, Provo, US “Return” for The North Face in Video / Film (Creative team: Rebekah Baker, Director/Editor: Josh Lee, Photographer: Sophia Maria, Art Director: Sarah Gledhill, Writer: Landon Hall) Brigham Young University, Provo, US “America's Favorite Potato Chip” for Lay’s in Digital / Online (Creative team: Jacob Baker, Spencer Brown, Sierra Smith, Art Director: Colin Stuart, Animator: Tucker Lund) Brigham Young University, Provo, US “Skater's Prologue” for Vans in Video / Film Creative team: Jacob VanDerwerken, Writer: Emily VanDerwerken, Art Director: Hayley Christensen) Branding + Integrated Communications (BIC) at The City College of New York, New York, US ”Nature Never Judges” for The North Face in Print (Creative team: Cynthia Rojas, Marian Cuestas, Ping Sun, Designer: Paul Bernabe) FIT, New York, US “Vans Test Lab” for Vans in Experiential (Art Directors: Margaret Panoti, Yuliya Kosheeva, Din Terpuni) Forsbergs Skola, Stockholm, Sweden “Unboxing Nature” for The North Face in Experiential (Creative team: Viggo Lindberg, Nour Askary, Tora Essley, Agnes Wahlberg) Miami Ad School, Mexico City, Mexico and Miami Ad School, Mumbai, India “Wherever Together” for The North Face in Mobile (Writer: Palak Kapadia; Art Directors: Catarina Barcala Gosende, Xavi Ocaña) Miami Ad School, Mumbai, India with Miami Ad School, Mexico City, Mexico and Miami Ad School Buenos Aires, Argentina “Off The Road” for Vans in Digital / Online (Art Directors: Adriana Weinberg, Xavi Ocaña, Saloni Doshi; Writer: Yashashree Samant) Miami Ad School, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil “Tooth Fairy Vans” for Vans in Digital / Online (Writer: Matheus Loretti, Art Director: Rafael Costa) School of Visual Arts, New York, US “Biased To The Truth” for The New York Times in Integrated (Art Directors/Writers: Marcus Lim, Brendan Leddy) School of Visual Arts, New York, US “The Truth Unfiltered” for The New York Times in Print (Art Directors/Writers: Eunseok Park, Younghoon Kim, Kaiqi Wang) School of Visual Arts, New York, US “High Performance” for Vans in Out of Home (Art Directors/Writers: Jiyun Park, Rosalyn Oh) School of Visual Arts, New York, US “Skate Scouts” for Vans in Experiential (Art Directors/Writers: Joppe Soons, Thomas van Driel)

Young Ones Portfolio (23 Gold winners)

Young Ones Portfolio competition allows students to submit 6-15 pieces of their work and have it judged by industry professionals.



Young Ones Portfolio 2020 Gold winners are:

Christoffer Borggren, University of Applied Sciences, Salzburg, Austria, Film / Television / Video

Chi Hao Chang, School of Visual Arts, New York, US, Graphic Design

Yue Chen, University of the Arts, London, UK, Illustration

Emilia Cruz, ArtCenter College of Design, Pasadena, US Illustration

Connor Dean, Brigham Young University, Provo, US, Film / Television / Video

Brittanie Gaja, ArtCenter College of Design, Pasadena, US, Illustration

Cristopher Gonzalez, ArtCenter College of Design, Pasadena, US, Graphic Design

Qinglu Guo, Maryland Institute College of Art, Baltimore, US, Graphic Design

Palak Kapadia, Miami Ad School, Mumbai, India, Advertising

Simon Kotze, Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography, Stellenbosch, South Africa, Animation & Visual Effects

Rachel LeBlanc, Miami Ad School, Toronto, Canada, Advertising

Donghoon Lee, Miami Ad School, San Francisco, US, Advertising

Yinglun Elaine Li, School of Visual Art, New York, US, Advertising

Enoch Lui, Brigham Young University, Provo, US, Advertising

Jacqueline O’Connor, Kean University, Union, US, Web Design / Interactive / UX/UI

Andrei Popa, SNSPA, Bucharest, Romania, Illustration

Huiqi Qiu, School of Visual Arts, New York, US, Graphic Design

Cam Tribe, Brigham Young University, Provo, US, Advertising

Ivan Trip, Berghs School Of Communication, Stockholm, Sweden, Photography

Derrick Trotman, Brigham Young University, Provo, US, Film / Television / Video

Søren Wolff & Maria Lurifax, Danish School of Media and Journalism, Copenhagen, Denmark, Advertising

Yanyin Xu, Camberwell College of Arts, London, UK, Illustration

Rose Zhang, ArtCenter College of Design, Pasadena, US, Graphic Design

To qualify for entry in the Young Ones awards, national and international college students must be enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or graduate college program, or other program approved by The One Club's Education Department.



Submissions to the competitions are judged based on creativity and originality. The gender-balanced list of 100+ creatives who judged this year can be viewed



This year’s Young Ones Student Awards comes during the second week of The One Club’s



In place of annual in-person Creative Week programming in NYC, The One Club worked with more than 60 top global creative leaders to produce a month of entertaining and engaging original content designed to inform and inspire the global creative community. Sessions will stream at three set times each day and are viewable at any time later from the Simon Kotze from Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography was announced as one of the Gold winners in the Animation & Visual Effects category and Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography also won Bronze for "Fissure" for client, Figjam Productions in the Short Video category.The team responsible:Students and schools in 17 countries were recognised in the online announcement of winners for The One Club for Creativity’s global Young Ones Student Awards 2020, which identifies the best young creative talent at colleges around the world in a variety of creative disciplines.School of Visual Arts, New York was named Creative School of the Year based on cumulative awards won, with students garnering 34 awards overall including 16 Golds. Students at Brigham Young University, Provo picked up 25 awards overall, including 12 Golds, and students at Berghs School of Communications, Stockholm won 12 awards, including five Golds.Young Ones experienced significant growth in recent years, with entries increasing 15% over last year and 33% compared to 2018. Gold winners for each competition of the three competitions -- Young Ones ADC, Young Ones Brief and Young Ones Portfolio -- are listed below. A complete list of all Young Ones winners can be viewed

here Young Ones ADC (23 Gold, 23 Silver, 37 Bronze, 92 Merit)Young Ones ADC offers schools the chance to earn a prestigious ADC Cube by competing in the same disciplines and categories as this year’s ADC 99th Annual Awards.Young Ones ADC 2020 Gold Cube winners, including the student on the creative team, are:Young Ones Brief competition tasks students with creating work for an actual brand for the chance to earn a coveted One Show Pencil. Briefs this year came from Burger King, Lay’s, Miller Genuine Draft, Michelob Ultra, The New York Times, The North Face (VF Corporation), Spotify, Vans (VF Corporation) and +Peace in partnership with MBC Al Amal.Young Ones Brief 2020 Gold Pencil winners, including the students on the creative team, are:Young Ones Portfolio competition allows students to submit 6-15 pieces of their work and have it judged by industry professionals.Young Ones Portfolio 2020 Gold winners are:To qualify for entry in the Young Ones awards, national and international college students must be enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or graduate college program, or other program approved by The One Club's Education Department.Submissions to the competitions are judged based on creativity and originality. The gender-balanced list of 100+ creatives who judged this year can be viewed here This year’s Young Ones Student Awards comes during the second week of The One Club’s Creative Month 2020 , an expansive streaming event running free of charge 4-29 May featuring a wide range of original creative inspiration, education and professional development content specifically developed for a global online audience.In place of annual in-person Creative Week programming in NYC, The One Club worked with more than 60 top global creative leaders to produce a month of entertaining and engaging original content designed to inform and inspire the global creative community. Sessions will stream at three set times each day and are viewable at any time later from the Creative Month archive

Top stories

News