Grey makes a splash at the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl might be over, but Grey keeps on winning as more media outlets feature the company's work in their 'best of' and 'top-10' lists. Grey had four separate activations before, during, and after the big game on 3 February, which all made big splashes.

For a third year in a row, Grey won the Twitter Brand Bowl Interception Award for the brand that drove the largest overall conversation (that doesn't have a national spot) for @TumsOfficial. The brand was the fourth-most mentioned brand, generating over 72,000 mentions thanks to the $54,000 luxury vacation giveaway in the ‎#TumsWorthySweepstakes.According to Twitter’s annual celebration of the brands that get people talking on football’s biggest night, BrandBowl54, “the numbers are even more impressive when factoring in that they didn’t have a TV spot. They also get a lot of credit for one of the cleverest uses of an emoji we’ve seen. By using the blue circle emoji, which resembles the antacid tablet, they essentially branded something that’s on everyone’s keypad. This all added up to the brand garnering serious attention for their campaign.”A collaboration with Adult Swim to create a-themed spot for Pringles was named one of the Top 10 commercials by Forbes and TIME™ Magazine, which was given a score of 4.5 out of 5 by AdAge.Grey also helped to create the first interactive Super Bowl commercial for P&G. The ad was produced by using technology that allows the consumer to choose the path the ad is going to take.A live-streamed, hosted by Donnie Wahlberg for Frank’s RedHot, led to #FranksSweepstakes being the Top 5 trending hashtag during Super Bowl LIV.Says Paul Jackson, CEO of Grey Advertising Africa: “The Grey network has a proud heritage of producing some of the most iconic and memorable Super Bowl commercials, from Volvo’sto Super Bowl babies. Super Bowl LIV was no different, with four ‘Famously Effective’ campaigns running this year.”