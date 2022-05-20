Most Read
Lions and ANA invite professionals to address 5 creative industry issues
This year Lions and the ANA are inviting professionals from both agencies and brands to join its Global CMO Growth Councils, with a focus on the five most pressing issues worldwide, as identified by Lions and ANA research.
Source: © Lions Lions
This will transform the CMO Growth Council into the industry’s first and only truly global leadership community united around a common agenda.
“In total, we'll be forming five distinct committees of 25-30 entrepreneurial, visionary people to tackle some of the world’s – and creative industry’s – most pressing problems,” says the Lions.
The councils will prioritise five global challenges:
- Sustainability
- Diversity, equity andiInclusion
- Data and technology
- Brand creativity and effectiveness
- Talent
There are five spaces available on each Council.
The Global Growth Councils for Progress will bring together five distinct committees of 25-30 entrepreneurial and visionary people to tackle some of the world’s – and creative industry’s – most pressing problems at #CannesLions2022.— LIONS | The Home of Creativity (@Cannes_Lions) May 17, 2022
Apply here: https://t.co/IO7c1kLqQZ pic.twitter.com/E1CGG8o8FL
New perspectives and insights
“We’re seeking industry professionals who can bring new perspectives and insights, and accelerate the pace of progress at a greater scale as part of a global community,” says Lions.
This is a minimum of a year-long commitment and you will have a chance to contribute directly to the changes in the industry needs most.
Council forums will take place across the week of Cannes Lions, with inaugural meetings of the new teams on 22 and 23 June, followed by virtual and in-person meetings across the year to make progress on the industry’s growth and progress agenda agreed upon in Cannes.
Find out more here.
Apply here.
