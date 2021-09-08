EXCLUSIVE: SoulProviders Collective appoints Nosipho Ginindza as MD

The board of SoulProviders Collective (SPC) has appointed Nosipho Ginindza as the new managing director. The appointment, effective from 1 September 2021, sees Ginindza refining the agency's commitment to being a purpose-led agency.

SoulProviders Collective, which is majority-owned by the Matrix Communications Group (Matrix Group), with a women-led management team, is a one-stop creative shop with the ability to create eye-catching and effective digital marketing campaigns that live through-the-line and help clients reach their strategic and business goals. The agency is also no stranger to award nominations with two Loerie Award nominations, a short-listing in the New Generation Awards, and a nomination in the Accenture 9th Gender Mainstreaming Awards under the category Economic Empowerment.On her appointment as MD, Ginindza said, “I thank the SPC board and shareholders for seeing the potential in me to lead the agency forward. I am excited about the journey ahead and what the team and I are going to be doing, especially with the direction I intend to follow, as well as collaborating with other agencies within the Matrix Group towards a common goal.”“Nosipho has held the position of acting MD since June 2021 after a thorough handover with former CEO SJ Boden. To facilitate this transition, the board appointed a renowned business coach to work closely with her in preparation for her promotion and we are excited about her plans for the agency,” commented Kgaugelo Maphai, chairman of the Matrix Group.During the last three months, the company has managed to partner with a number of new clients, including Mitsubishi Motors; leading pan-African petroleum company Vivo Energy; and FMI Insurance, a financial services company. The Bryanston-based agency celebrated its tenth birthday in May 2021 and boasts clients such as leading FMCG company AMKA (with products like Playboy, Satiskin, Shower to Shower, Clere For Men, and Personal Touch), new Chinese e-hailing service company DiDi South Africa and Talk360 – a global telecoms company, to name but a few.The agency also works with a number of NGO’s, including Good Governance Africa (GGA) and the Social Cohesion Foundation of South Africa (SOCOFSA).“I’m fortunate to be supported by an excellent leadership team comprised mainly of females and grateful for the vibrant, young team of creatives who make up SoulProviders and always bring a unique element to our work,” added Ginindza.