Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Pal SolutionsDatabase360PnetEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Labour Law & Unions News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Bantu Holimisa talks about the fragility of the ANC

Bantu Holimisa talks about the fragility of the ANC

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Zero tolerance for pandemic of fraudulent medical certificates

    By JJ van der Walt
    20 May 2024
    20 May 2024
    In a recent Labour Appeal Court (LAC) judgment, Sibanye Rustenburg Platinum Mine v Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union obo Sono and Others, handed down in May, the Court confirmed what most, if not everyone, accept as common sense: forging a sick note and providing it to your employer constitutes serious misconduct. It amounts to dishonesty and fraud, and serves as a fair reason for dismissal.
    Image source: tumsasedgars –
    Image source: tumsasedgars – 123RF.com

    The abuse of medical certificates appears to have resulted in a pandemic of its own. Employers and employees alike are able to recount tales of widespread abuse in the public and private sectors. The abuse of medical certificates seems infectious and is well documented in the law reports:

    • In 2001, in Legal Aid South Africa v Ockert Jansen, the LAC confirmed that the Legal Aid Board fairly dismissed an employee who altered the dates on a medical certificate.
    • In 2020, in Woolworths v CCMA and Others, the LAC held that Woolworths fairly dismissed an employee who had been booked off sick but then attended a rugby game on the same day.
    • In 2020, in G4S Secure Solutions SA (Pty) Ltd v CCMA & Others, the Labour Court concluded that G4S Secure Solutions SA fairly dismissed an employee who had submitted a medical certificate that he knew was not genuine and that he obtained without seeing a medical practitioner.
    • In 2024, in South African Revenue Services v CCMA and Others, the Labour Court upheld the dismissal of an employee from the South African Revenue Service who was booked off sick but then attended a protest march called by the Economic Freedom Fighters.

    Source: © 123rf A medical certificate produced by an employee to justify a period of absence constitutes hearsay evidence, which employers are entitled to challenge
    Instances when an employer can query the validity of the medical certificate

      16 Oct 2023

    The May 2024 judgment considered evidence on employees who submitted fraudulent medical certificates and received pay for days on which they did not work. The certificates were purportedly issued by 'Platinum Health' but stamped at the RPM Hospital. An investigation revealed that the employees did not visit 'Platinum Health', as recorded in the certificates. The certificates were signed by the same unknown person without their initials or surname and did not reflect a practice number.

    The Appeal Court concluded that the employees submitted the medical certificates with the single intention of deceiving their employer. The Court accepted the employer's zero-tolerance approach to dishonesty and fraud. Most importantly, and self-evidently, the Court held that the fraud and dishonesty committed by the employees were serious and patently undermined the trust relationship between the employer and employees.

    There can be little, if any, doubt as to the negative impact of dishonesty in the workplace. This holds true for dishonest timekeeping practices as well. Where employees intentionally aim to deceive their employer about attending work, performing additional work in return for payment of overtime or extra time for work on Sundays or public holidays, fibbing about being sick while they are not, or submitting false medical certificates as proof of their inability to attend work, their employment is at risk. Employees who are dismissed for dishonesty related to purported sickness should expect no sympathy from the employment tribunal or Labour Court.

    Read more: medical certificate, sick note scam, Baker McKenzie, JJ van der Walt, sick note, Baker McKenzie Johannesburg
    NextOptions

    About JJ van der Walt

    JJ van der Walt is a Senior Associate is the Employment Practice of Baker McKenzie Johannesburg.

    Related

    Lydia Shadrach-Razzino, Partner, Head of Corporate/M&A, Baker McKenzie Johannesburg
    World Autism Awareness Day: Ensuring your neurodiverse colleagues feel like they belong
     2 Apr 2024
    Image: Supplied
    Fake doctor's notes can get you fired
    28 Mar 2024
    Image source: Maksim Kabakou –
    SA's arbitration framework gains international recognition
     25 Mar 2024
    Image source: Roman Peleshko –
    Arbitration takes precedence in High Court: A review of recent cases
     18 Mar 2024
    Image source: Petr Malinak –
    Investing in Africa's bright, green energy future
     12 Feb 2024
    Image source: mohamed abdelghaffar from
    Lithium Fire Report: A global roadmap for lithium investors
    8 Feb 2024
    Image source: Chayanit Chankhong –
    ESG and employment: Key dispute risks in the EMI sector in 2024
    31 Jan 2024
    Kylie Slambert, Associate, Dispute Resolution Practice, Baker McKenzie Johannesburg
    #BizTrends2024: Dispute resolution trends - rising demand for legal compliance and due diligence
     22 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz