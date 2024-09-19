Entrepreneurship SMEs
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

The Innovator TrustQuickEasy SoftwareEdge GrowthSME South AfricaGordon Institute of Business ScienceBusiness Partners LimitedLulaBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

SMEs News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Woolworths boosts small business support by 42%, injecting R4bn into SA's economy

    5 Dec 2024
    5 Dec 2024
    Woolworths has boosted its support for small and medium enterprises by 42%, reaching R4bn over the past year, driving inclusive economic growth in South Africa.
    A worker collects trolleys at South African retailer Woolworths, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 21 November 2023. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    A worker collects trolleys at South African retailer Woolworths, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 21 November 2023. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

    According to Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda), South Africa has 2.6 million small and medium enterprises providing jobs to over 11.3 million people, illustrating the vital role these businesses play in the country’s economic landscape.'

    Woolworths’ Inclusive Justice Initiative (IJI) outlines a commitment to doing good business, for its customers, its people and its communities.

    In addition to the R4bn spent on SMMEs in the last year, Woolworths also contributed R7bn towards the revenues of Black and Black women-owned suppliers.

    Juan’re Clothing is one of the businesses benefiting from Woolworths’ support. A south coast-based supplier, Juan’re has supplied a range of babywear and kids fashion to Woolworths for over two decades.

    “Over the past 21 years, the Woolworths partnership has helped us create jobs and deliver community support in southern Kwa-Zulu Natal. We now employ close to 300 employees with women making up 95% of our machinists,” says Bernard Gonzalves, CEO of Juan’re Clothing.

    “The financial support to source raw materials was the turning point for Juan’re. This set us up for the growth we now have. In our earlier years Woolworths onboarded us onto their Enterprise Development programme and this has significantly enhanced our supply chain and business operations. Their unwavering support has enabled us to overcome challenges, improve efficiencies and develop much needed skills,” adds Gonzalves.

    Read more: Woolworths, small businesses
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz