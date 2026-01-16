Winklmayr debuts luxury handcrafted bags in Dubai, marking a global milestone

Winklmayr Leathercraft unveils several exciting developments as the brand continues to expand its global presence and honour its legacy of fine craftmanship.

Image supplied

Founded in South Africa by Austrian master craftsman Hanspeter "HP" Winklmayr, Winklmayr has introduced its latest range of luxury handcrafted bags in Dubai, marking a significant milestone for the brand.

Designed with the brand’s signature precision and artistry, the Dubai Collection showcases rare hides, and impeccable craftmanship further solidifying Winklmayr’s global presence in the world of luxury leathergoods.

Adding to this milestone is the launch of the brand’s new Men’s Collection, available in an array of sophisticated colours.

This collection includes meticulously crafted wallets, credit card holders, passport holders, belts and sunglass holders, each shaped with the masterful attention to detail that Winklmayr is renowned for. Sleek, functional, and elegant, the Men’s Collection offers modern refinement without compromising on traditional craftmanship.

In celebration of the months of love, the brand also introduces its limited edition White African Valentine’s Collection. This exclusive series features elegant all-white pieces inspired by purity, warmth and a spirit of an African Valentine’s Day.

Each item in the collection is produced in limited quantities, offering collectors and connoisseurs a rare opportunity to own a piece of the Winklmayr heritage reimagined for the holidays.

A new era of heritage

As the brand expands its global footprint, Winklmayr is also ushering in a new era of heritage.

Founder HP Winklmayr has begun training his nephew Christopher Winklmayr to carry the legacy forward. At just 23, Christopher brings fresh energy to the atelier, backed by a Master’s Degree in Leathercraft from Austria, and a profound passion for fine leatherwork. Christopher is being personally mentored by HP to uphold the brand’s uncompromising standards of precision and perfection.

Christian Winklmayr and Edith Venter. Image supplied

“Christopher represents both the future and the continuing legacy of Winklmayr Leathercaft”, says HP “His dedication, talent, and respect for the craft ensure that what we’ve built so far will continue.”

With new collections, new global ventures, and the next generation stepping forward, Winklmayr Leathercraft enters the New Year with innovation, elegance and tradition at its core.