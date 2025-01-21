Wineland's 30 under 30: Nominate the future of SA wine

Wineland Media, in collaboration with Rotocon, is looking for the next generation of wine industry role players, bold minds, game-changers, and out-of-the-box thinkers. Industry leaders are encouraged to nominate exceptional individuals who are making a significant impact within the sector.

Source: Stefan Schauberger via Unsplash

From innovative winemakers to forward-thinking marketers, and passionate sommeliers to groundbreaking researchers, the wine industry is home to emerging talent waiting to be recognised.

Last year’s initiative uncovered remarkable stories, including Tinashe Musora, the inaugural Luminary Award recipient, whose journey highlights the importance of dedication and support.

Why nominate?

• Showcase the next generation shaping South African wine’s future

• Highlight innovative approaches to modernising the industry

• Create networking opportunities for emerging leaders

• Inspire others to pursue careers in wine

• Champion diversity and fresh perspectives in the sector

The WineLand 30 Under 30 initiative focuses on more than just recognition; it aims to support the future of the wine industry. Nominating young talent helps contribute to a stronger, more innovative sector.

Eligibility criteria:

• Born in 1995 or later

• Actively working in the South African wine industry or value chain

• Making positive contributions to the sector

• Available for an interview

Entries close on 14 March 2025.