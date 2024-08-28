Wesgro unveils digital playbooks to enhance tourism in Cape Town, WCape

Wesgro has launched a new suite of digital resources called "Playbooks" for Tourism Month, featuring itineraries, maps, images, videos, and blogs to enhance the marketing of Cape Town and the Western Cape as top travel destinations. These resources will be available on the Wesgro website.

The resources are freely accessible and can be repurposed by the tourism industry value chain to promote the region’s diverse attractions and experiences to both local and international audiences.

Wesgro developed these destination Playbooks to address key challenges the tourism sector globally and locally has been facing since the pandemic. Destinations that are easily packaged and understood are preferred by an industry that is pressed for time, and accessing information digitally is key.

As the industry evolves rapidly, there is a pressing need for accessible marketing resources, especially for newer operators. The Playbooks aim to close the knowledge gap through the promotion of the region and their offerings, by providing detailed information and enhancing the understanding of the destination’s unique experiences.

The Playbooks are organised around key themes:

• Gastronomy (showcasing unique culinary traditions and local dishes),

• Golf,

• Halal tourism, and

• Sustainability.

The themes, aligned with the Western Cape Government’s Tourism Blueprint, are designed to highlight the region’s strengths and provide the tourism sector with ready-to-use content that streamlines marketing efforts.

Tourism’s economic impact

Tourism plays a key role in the economy of Cape Town and the Western Cape, contributing approximately 10% to the region's GDP. The area is renowned for its diverse attractions, including pristine beaches, iconic landmarks, world-class wine regions, and vibrant cultural festivals, making it a highly sought-after destination for both domestic and international travellers.

The introduction of the Playbooks is a strategic move to strengthen the sector, ensuring that it remains competitive in the global market by equipping industry professionals with the tools they need to effectively promote the region, according to Wesgro CEO, Wrenelle Stander.

She stresses the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in promoting the region. "We believe that effective marketing of Cape Town and the Western Cape requires strong partnerships with the private tourism sector. Our destination Playbooks and trade toolkits are designed to boost the visibility of our region’s unique offerings, bridge the skills gap, and make marketing efforts more efficient.

"By providing these easily accessible digital assets, we aim to strengthen our tourism industry and maximise its economic impact," Stander explains.

Embracing digital tools

Dr Ivan Meyer, the Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, highlights the importance of embracing digital tools in today’s competitive tourism landscape stating: “Tourism is the lifeblood of Cape Town and the Western Cape, driving economic growth and showcasing our rich cultural and natural heritage.

"To reach a global audience and stay competitive, we must leverage digital media. The Playbooks will not only enhance the visitor experience but also ensure that our region remains a key player in the global tourism industry, attracting more travellers and supporting sustainable growth."