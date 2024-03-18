Wagora MTB Ride: Singita, Grumeti Fund event to raise funds for anti-poaching in the Serengeti

Singita and its non-profit partner, the Grumeti Fund, have partnered to introduce a new iconic adventure taking place in the 350,000-acre Singita Grumeti reserve in Tanzania. From 10 to 15 October 2024, 24 experienced cyclists from around the globe will have the chance to participate in the inaugural Wagora MTB Ride. The event offers mountain bike fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to unite in the Serengeti and ride in support of the anti-poaching scouts of the Grumeti Fund.

Source: Supplied

The event traverses 150 kilometres (over three days) through the reserve in the western corridor of the Serengeti National Park. Endless views and exciting animal sightings are part of the journey, while game scouts and a support vehicle accompany riders for their safety and comfort. The route consists of flat, dirt, gravel, or sand roads (non-tarred) with some single-track off-road trails and is best suited to seasoned riders.

The name of the ride pays tribute to Kitaboka Wagora, an anti-poaching scout who was tragically killed by a poacher while on patrol in 2008. His memory continues to inspire others to follow a path of courage and commitment to protect Africa’s wild places for future generations.

All funds raised will support the dedicated anti-poaching scouts and their dogs who work tirelessly to protect the wildlife in the Serengeti. The donation portion will help fund training; hiring more rangers to safeguard the land; training and upkeep of the canine unit and the Mobile Patrol Unit; and purchasing the equipment needed to respond to poaching threats.

Source: Supplied | Canine Unit, Grumeti_Fund, Tanzania

About the Ride

The Wagora MTB Ride is not an intense challenge or a race, but an opportunity to experience the stunning landscape of the Serengeti. Each day starts at sunrise (approximately 6.30am) with a variable route each day, starting and ending at Singita Explore. Day 1 starts with a 60km ride across diverse terrains through the Grumeti reserve; Day 2 guides riders approximately 50km through the neighbouring community and Day 3 is a somewhat easier 40km ride through the open landscape.

Armed anti-poaching scouts accompany riders all the way, and there will also be a bike mechanic on-site, who can assist with basic repairs. Guests need to arrive in Tanzania at Kilimanjaro International Airport by 10 October for Singita to arrange for the bikes to be transported to Singita Explore for safe storage.

Entries are open on a first-come, first-served basis for men and women, singles or couples. All solo riders must be 18+ years old (16- and 17-year-old riders will also be permitted to participate if they are accompanied by a parent/guardian). The deadline for payments is 30 June 2024.

More information here.