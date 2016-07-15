Uwin Iwin Incentives: Celebrating 30 years of success!

For three decades, Uwin Iwin Incentives has been at the forefront of the incentives industry in Africa, shaping the way organisations motivate and reward their employees. As we celebrate this significant milestone, it's a fitting time to reflect on our journey, accomplishments, and the impact we've made in driving performance and fostering employee engagement.

Established in 1994, Uwin Iwin set out with a clear mission: to revolutionise the way companies incentivise their teams. From humble beginnings, we have grown into a trusted partner for businesses across various industries, delivering tailored incentive solutions that inspire excellence and drive results.

Over the years, our commitment to innovation and excellence has propelled us to new heights. We've continuously evolved our offerings to meet the changing needs of our clients, leveraging cutting-edge technology and industry best practices to deliver impactful incentive programs.

In 1999, Uwin Iwin achieved a monumental milestone by constructing and launching the first-ever digital Incentive Programme with their in-house software NetUwin, in collaboration with NetPerforma. This groundbreaking initiative not only marked a pivotal moment in our journey but also revolutionised the local incentives industry.

Building on this success, NetUwin 1 was introduced in 2001, further enhancing our ability to deliver seamless and customized incentive solutions. In 2006, we pioneered the implementation of the first card incentive program, with the Kudosh Card, setting a new standard for incentive delivery and convenience.

The launch of NU6 in 2008 brought about significant advancements in our technology, enabling us to offer innovative features such as daily card payouts. This was followed by the introduction of our first app in 2013, providing users with easy access to their incentive rewards and program information.

In 2014, Uwin Iwin continued to innovate by incorporating training and quizzes into the NU6 platform, empowering employees with valuable knowledge and skills while engaging them in the incentive process. Additionally, our commitment to digital transformation led to the development of the first virtual card for online usage only in 2020, offering participants greater flexibility and convenience.

In addition to technological advancements, Uwin Iwin expanded its global footprint with the opening of offices in key markets such as India, Nigeria, and the UK. These strategic expansions, initiated in 2011-2012 for India and 2017 for the UK, have enabled us to better serve our clients and partners on a global scale.

Additionally, Uwin Iwin has garnered several prestigious awards over the years. In 2007, we proudly received two SITE Crystal Awards for Most Outstanding Incentive Travel Event and Most Sustainable Event. In 2013, we were honoured with the IMEX Academy Award for Middle East & Africa. More recently, in 2022, Uwin Iwin was recognised with the IMA (Incentive Marketing Association) Award for Excellence in Incentive Travel, and in 2023, we proudly accepted the African Business Award in the Business of the Year category.

As we look to the future, Uwin Iwin remains committed to driving excellence through innovative incentive solutions. With a rich history of pioneering achievements and a steadfast dedication to client satisfaction, we are poised to continue leading the way in the incentives industry for years to come.

Uwin Iwin's 30-year journey is a testament to our dedication, passion, and commitment to excellence. We are grateful for the trust and support of our clients, partners, and team members who have been instrumental in our success. As we embark on the next chapter of our journey, we remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction. Here's to the next 30 years of rewarding excellence and driving success together! Uwin Iwin is a proudly Level 1 BBBEEE transformed business.

About Uwin Iwin Incentives:

Uwin Iwin Incentives is a Bryanston-based incentive consultancy firm and a full-service provider of performance incentive management solutions. With extensive experience in the field, Uwin Iwin Incentives helps organisations enhance performance, increase employee engagement, and drive business results through effective incentive programmes. Contact us at az.oc.niwiniwu@ofni for more information.