Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Lecturer – Educational Psychology and Teaching Practice Pretoria
- Snr. Lecturer MP and Research Course - Postgraduate Johannesburg
- Snr. Postgrad Lecturer - MP and Research Studies Johannesburg
- Programme Officer Pretoria
- Interior Design Lecturer Potchefstroom
- Lecturer –Visual Merchandising & Window Display Design Pretoria
- Lecturer – Visual Merchandising and Styling (Contract Position) Pretoria
- Financial Controller Johannesburg
- National Student Recruitment Manager Cape Town, Johannesburg
- Stores Assistant Cape Town
UCT launches new language policy to boost multilingualism
The revised UCT language policy promotes multilingualism – with English, IsiXhosa and Afrikaans as the official languages of the university.
In addition, the policy identifies Afrikaaps (Kaaps), South African Sign Language (SASL) and Khoekhoegowab and N|uu as languages for development by UCT.
UCT vice-chancellor professor Mosa Moshabela said the approved revised language policy was in line with a commitment to multilingualism, inclusivity and transformation.
“This policy will help us embrace both the extraordinary diversity within our community and an environment where language is valued as a resource for learning, research and communication,” he said.
The revised policy emphasises promoting marginalised South African indigenous languages in teaching, learning, research and communication.
“This includes supporting isiXhosa as a language of instruction, alongside English, and encouraging students and staff to incorporate multilingual approaches into their academic work,” said professor Moshabela.
The core provisions of the policy are:
- Teaching and learning: All undergraduate students will be encouraged to take a course in isiXhosa communication if they do not already have proficiency in an indigenous South African language. For postgraduate students, UCT aims to require PhD abstracts to be translated into one of the marginalised indigenous languages. Additionally, UCT will support the use of official languages in theses and dissertations.
- Research and scholarship: The policy commits the university to supporting research in and about indigenous languages, providing resources for scholars and promoting the development of discipline-specific language tools. UCT will also encourage research on multilingual pedagogies for higher education.
- Communication: Internal university communications, such as notices and announcements, will be made available in at least two of the official languages, where the occasion and medium of communication allows. UCT will also strive to ensure that its communication with external stakeholders respects language preferences, using official South African languages as well as the UCT language policy as appropriate.
Faculties as well as Professional, Administrative Support and Service (Pass) departments will develop language implementation plans tailored to their needs. These will need to be approved by Senate and reviewed every five years.
Professor Moshabela said the successful implementation of the policy would need support from all members of the UCT community.
Related
UCT and SRC strike deal to help students with outstanding debt 25 Feb 2025 UCT protests: University rejects blanket fee relief, warns against disruptions 20 Feb 2025 UCT rocked by student protests against fee blocks, housing crisis 17 Feb 2025 UCT students sleep in SRC offices and lecture halls as university faces housing crisis 7 Feb 2025 SADiLaR launches higher education support programme to advance multilingualism in SA’s universities 3 Dec 2024 What and how to design: when design thinking and system engineering meet 17 Oct 2024 Why a design-thinking partnership is right for your business 16 Oct 2024 UCT’s d-school Afrika reaffirms leadership with second 6-Star Green Star rating 15 Oct 2024