Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Show more
Beyond the disclaimer sign: mitigating slip-and-fall liability in public spaces
Garth Duncan & Chandni Gopal
Stop being marketers... Start being storytellers!
Aleksandra Surogina
Advertise your job vacancies
Trade Shield secures R15m from FNB's Vumela Fund
Trade Shield, a tech-driven company specialising in end-to-end credit risk management solutions, has raised R15m in funding from FNB’s Vumela Enterprise Development Fund, in partnership with Edge Growth.
Rahil Jularr and Marius Vorster from Trade Shield | image supplied
Trade Shield says the funding will be used to unlock growth opportunities in South Africa and globally. Since its launch in 2023, Trade Shield has demonstrated growth, strong market demand, and the potential to scale as a SaaS-based business.
The Vumela Fund was established in 2010 as a collaboration between FNB Business Banking and business development specialist Edge Growth to provide growth capital to Black-owned SMEs. Its objective is to invest in high-growth small and medium enterprises to support their development and expansion.
"Trade Shield is an exciting business with a relevant and novel product offering that radically improves its customers’ credit management processes.
"They have an impressive management team, deep industry knowledge, and an innovative approach that is supported by a market with strong tailwinds. We are excited about the growth that our funding unlocks," says Sally Kitley, associate principal at Edge Growth.
"The Trade Shield product demonstrates impact by showing how trade credit can unlock business growth. It is innovative, relevant, and value-adding to the businesses that use it."
Related
FNB's eBucks expansion with Pick n Pay set to revolutionise grocery shopping in SA 18 Mar 2025 Residential struggle continues as non-residential building gains ground 10 Mar 2025 Banking, retail and telecoms power SA’s brand value to over R600bn in 2025 6 Mar 2025 2025 CE Index reveals top performers in banking customer satisfaction 28 Feb 2025 Pick n Pay and FNB boost rewards: Earn up to 30% back with expanded partnership 27 Feb 2025 Bloomberg: Trump USAID cuts hit electricity programme in Africa 26 Feb 2025