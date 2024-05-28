Industries

    TMACC champions sustainability at Table Mountain

    28 May 2024
    In celebration of International Day of Biodiversity on 22 May, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) highlighted its commitment to responsible tourism and its ongoing efforts to protect the rich biodiversity of Table Mountain National Park.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    TMACC has earned a global reputation for its dedication to sustainable practices. The company operates one of the world's grandest cableway experiences within the pristine ecosystem of Table Mountain National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site nestled within the Cape Floral Kingdom – a unique and irreplaceable ecological treasure trove.

    A Journey through a biodiversity hotspot

    The cable car ride offers panoramic views of the region's diverse natural beauty. The Cape Floral Kingdom, despite being the smallest of the world's six floral kingdoms, boasts over 9,000 plant species, with an astonishing 69% found nowhere else on Earth.

    Table Mountain is a biodiversity hotspot, with over 2,000 plant species, most of which are endemic. These plants have adapted to thrive in the mountain's unique environment, characterised by nutrient-poor sandstone-based soils.

    Visitors to Table Mountain can expect to encounter a variety of fauna, including porcupines, dassies, caracals, klipspringers, snakes, and over 200 bird species. The broader region provides a sanctuary for diverse reptiles, including rare tortoises, and unique amphibian species. Crystal-clear mountain streams are home to endemic fish like the Cape Galaxias and Redfin minnow.

    The mountain also boasts a fascinating array of invertebrates, including hundreds of butterfly species, most notably the aptly named Table Mountain Beauty, also known as the Mountain Pride butterfly.

    For over nine decades, TMACC has strived to maintain this natural sanctuary amidst the ever-growing city of Cape Town. This remarkable feat is a testament to the company's long-term commitment to conservation and sustainable tourism.

    "Visitors to Table Mountain play a crucial role in safeguarding this botanical wonder for future generations," says Selma Hercules, TMACC's executive director. "TMACC actively engages every visitor and staff member, fostering a sense of shared responsibility for preserving the mountain's rich heritage."

    Environmental impact and innovation

    The company utilises energy-efficient technologies and a robust water management system that reuses water transported by the cable cars. These water tanks also serve as stabilising ballasts, preventing swaying in high winds.

    "This innovation allows millions to experience the mountain's beauty without disrupting its water cycles or delicate aquatic ecosystems," says Hercules.

    The region experiences seasonal fires throughout spring, summer, and autumn. Many plants and shrubs rely on these natural fires for survival, with some fynbos species requiring fire to stimulate seed germination. These periodic fires are a natural feature of the landscape, playing a vital role in rejuvenating the biome.

    While on-site carbon neutrality is not achievable for an attraction of TMACC's scale, the company has achieved a net-zero carbon footprint through carbon offset programs.

    Community impact through C\carbon O\offsets

    In collaboration with Credible Carbon, TMACC spearheaded the Kuyasa project – a low-carbon housing development with solar geyser installations in Khayelitsha.

    This project has seen over 2,100 homes benefit from solar water heaters, energy-efficient lighting, and improved insulation, creating a positive impact that extends beyond the realm of conservation.

