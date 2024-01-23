Industries

    23 Jan 2024
    “In the face of ongoing economic challenges and an uncertain year ahead, the need for businesses and employees to distinguish themselves through upskilling has never been more critical,” says Ashleigh Kawocha, talent acquisition manager at Bizmod Development.
    The top IT skills for 2024

    He emphasises that the dynamic nature of the IT industry necessitates constant innovation and skill development, particularly in 2024.

    The demand for top-tier IT skills remains high due to their pivotal role in the creation and maintenance of intricate IT systems, which are fundamental to the smooth operation of businesses. These skills are becoming increasingly essential in an ever-evolving technological landscape.

    Mafikeng chosen for sixth Cisco Edge Centre
    Mafikeng chosen for sixth Cisco Edge Centre

    7 Nov 2023

    Kawocha says that the top five skills he has identified for 2024 are:

    Data Science “This field is quickly growing with the focus on individuals being able to collect, analyse and interpret data to the benefit of the organisation as they can make data-driven decisions that can give them a competitive advantage.”

    DevOps “Combining software development and IT operations while automating and streamlining the software development process. DevOps accelerates the development and deployment of software, allowing for faster updates and more reliable systems.”

    Cloud Computing “Is increasingly becoming a necessity for all sizes of businesses especially as it helps to reduce infrastructure costs, improve accessibility, and streamline processes. As a result, the demand for cloud architects, cloud engineers and cloud security specialists will continue to increase.”

    Cybersecurity “Data breaches and cyber-attacks are not going anywhere; in fact, they are just increasing and as a result so is the need for high-level cybersecurity professionals to protect systems and networks. The tech job marketplaces a premium on cybersecurity as the prevalence of cyber threats continues to rise. Your skills will be in high demand, as organisations invest in protecting their digital infrastructure.”

    Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) “We are no longer only seeing developers in high demand for the gaming industry but also for the education and training industries as they are adopting this technology. AR and VR technologies are transforming industries such as gaming, healthcare, education, and training by offering immersive and interactive experiences.”

    At the forefront is AI, powering innovation across industries and enhancing data analysis, transforming processes, products, and the customer experience.

    He says that in addition to the above, he believes that organisations and individuals that excel in being able to provide human interaction and views will stand out. He identifies these skills as: emotional intelligence, high-level strategy, problem solving, thought leadership and teamwork.

    “In 2024, we will continue to see the need for individuals with multidisciplinary expertise, are visionary consultants and have a set of skills that position them as strategic partners providing insights that align with the organisation’s goals,” Kawocha concludes.

