Agriculture Agro-processing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Agriculture Agro-processing

    Tanzania lifts agricultural import ban on South Africa, Malawi

    Announcing the decision, Tanzania Plant Health and Pesticides Authority (TPHPA) director general Joseph Ndunguru said the ban was lifted with immediate effect as both countries sought to resolve the dispute through diplomatic engagement.
    By Nuzulack Dausen
    29 Apr 2025
    29 Apr 2025
    Source:
    Source: Freepik

    On Wednesday, 23 April, Tanzania's Ministry of Agriculture banned imports of all agricultural produce from Malawi and South Africa and exports to Malawi of Tanzanian fertiliser, which Malawi relies on. The ban on fertiliser exports to Malawi has now also been lifted.

    The three countries all belong to a regional economic bloc, the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

    South Africa's Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, welcomed Tanzania's move to lift the ban, saying it underscored the strong relations between both nations.

    Emphasis on diplomacy and cooperation

    "This outcome demonstrates that the diplomatic route remains the most effective path to resolving challenges... cooperation and mutual understanding can unlock shared opportunities," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

    Malawi had recently banned imports of Tanzanian agricultural commodities like maize flour, rice, ginger, and bananas, among other products, while South Africa has also stopped imports of bananas shipped by Tanzania.

    Read more: agriculture, South Africa agriculture, agroprocessing, Nuzulack Dausen
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nuzulack Dausen

    Reporting by Nuzulack Dausen; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Susan Fenton.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz